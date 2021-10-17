It took Aranaq Ishnook becoming infected with Covid-19 to change her opinion about the vaccine.
“I thought I was too tough and that I would never get it,” she said.
After contracting the Delta variant of the virus, “She nearly didn’t make it home,” Aranaq’s mother, Sharon Ishnook, said.
The decision to finally get a Covid-19 vaccine comes at a high price for many Alaskans. While Aranaq got the shot after going through Covid, Amber Shanagin wanted to observe the vaccine aftereffects in others. And for Rose Hearns, it took losing her husband to a preventable disease to change her mind.
Illness
Aranaq remembers the moment she knew she was sick. She was getting ready to cook dinner and suddenly felt out of breath and “really dizzy,” as if she was intoxicated. For a non-smoker and non-drinker, that feeling was strange.
Six days after testing positive for the virus, intense chest pain and fatigue drove Aranaq to the emergency room at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. Without any preexisting health conditions, she found herself taking small sips of air because when she was breathing deeply, it felt like she was “getting sliced open.”
“The day before I went in (the ER), I felt like I was inhaling hot glass,” she said. “I felt like there was a balloon in my lungs about to pop and I couldn’t breathe. For two or three days, I couldn’t sleep, and it hurt my whole body to lay down, and I could hardly walk.”
The doctors told Aranaq she would be at the hospital for a day or two. She ended up staying for a week and a half. Too weak to eat or drink, Aranaq received various medications, from steroids to pain relief to cough suppressants.
“For the first couple days, with the amount of medicine they gave me, I felt like I was hallucinating,” she said. “I was scared. I was scared every day.”
In about five days, Aranaq was told that her breathing was not getting any better, and her blood oxygen levels stayed as low as 80%. Without getting enough air, Aranaq said her lung collapsed. She was put on a breathing machine — a mechanical ventilator that blows air into the lungs, which helps to maintain proper levels of oxygen in the blood. Eventually, Aranaq felt better.
More than a month since she is out of the hospital, Aranaq still can’t fully taste or smell food. Her body needed time to adjust to the lack of pain medication; she hasn’t been able to walk for long periods of time, and she still has joint pain and various check-ups to go through.
“I still have a long way to go,” she said. “I still can’t take a full breath.”
Before the hospitalization, Aranaq “didn’t really want to get the vaccine,” which she felt was “massively produced” in a haste. Nurses at the hospital recommended Aranaq get the shot to protect herself and the people around her if she were to get infected again.
“If I didn’t get it, the next time I did go in, I’d probably die,” Aranaq said the nurses told her. “And it just came to my mind that I didn’t want anybody else feeling the way I did. It was a really scary feeling.”
Aranaq received the vaccine on Oct. 7 and is already feeling safer. Her mother agreed.
“It’s scary — Covid,” Sharon said last week. “There are so many myths about the virus but after what we have been through, it changes a lot. I get the vaccine tomorrow. Reluctantly, but for my health, I have to.”
Aftereffects
Amber Shanagin was dead set against the Covid-19 vaccine. She and her fiancée have been trying to have a child for a long time, and she wasn’t sure if the vaccine would affect her fertility and pregnancy.
“I wasn’t sure what was going to happen. I don’t know what they put in it, what it was going to do to people,” she said. “I mainly just wanted to wait it out and see if anybody else was going to have some crazy reactions to it.”
Shanagin learned that if the mother got the vaccine, she could create the antibodies that the baby would need to fight the virus. She also knew that virus transmission was increasing in Alaska and that quite a few of her relatives got vaccinated with no complications. She decided to follow their steps.
Plus, Shanagin heard stories from friends about how painful the Covid-19 virus can be.
“After all that, I didn’t want to be the one to get sick and die in the hospital,” Shanagin added. “I’d rather have a fighting chance against this virus.”
Loss
Rose Hearns was not against the Covid-19 vaccine; she just wanted to wait for more studies to come out. She decided to get vaccinated sooner after her husband, Ronnie, died from the virus.
“I see these people online going, ‘Covid is just a conspiracy,’” she said. “It’s not fake. I lost the love of my life. I lost everything because of it.”
Rose and Ronnie had been in a relationship for seven years, but even before their wedding at J.P. Jones Community Center, they shared a strong bond from growing up together.
“He was the one I talked to,” she said, looking at his photos, paintings and medical supplies, which fill the apartment they shared. “We did everything together.”
Because of a few genetic conditions, Ronnie’s health took a turn for the worse in 2019. From strokes to kidney failure to an appendix bursting, one thing happened after another, and he spent almost a year in different hospitals. Rose was next to him all the time.
“You wouldn’t think after everything he’s gone through that it would be Covid to take him,” she said.
“I couldn’t save him from this one,” she said about the virus. “I always saved him from all the ones before, but I couldn’t save him from this one, and I tried.”
Despite Ronnie recently becoming handicapped, the couple planned to go traveling in a new wheelchair-accessible car and hoped that no more health issues would come up. That’s when the pandemic started in 2020.
Rose did everything in her power to protect her husband: She insisted on staying home, wore her mask and sanitized everything. When they finally started discussing getting vaccinated, they both contracted the virus.
First, Ronnie became feverish, and a week later, the couple came to the hospital because Ronnie’s oxygen kept dropping. He was put on oxygen, seemingly recovered and wanted to go home. The couple spent the night at the ER, waiting to get home oxygen in the morning.
“Everything happened around 6 a.m.,” Rose said. “All of a sudden he was having what seemed to be a panic attack.”
Rose tried to calm her husband down but to no avail. He kept saying he couldn’t breathe. She started doing CPR. The doctors took over. Rose was yelling. Ronnie died 20 minutes later from Covid-19 causing a lack of oxygen.
“His family trusted me and knew he was safe with me,” Rose said. “I let them down because I couldn’t save him.”
Rose still can’t sleep in the bedroom she shared with Ronnie. She spends most of her time in a chair, remembering. Last Saturday, Ronnie’s family and friends filled Chapel of Chimes Funeral Home. They kept coming, even after the service started.
“He was just such a loving, caring, helpful, funny person — life of the party,” she said. “Anybody who met him or talked to him automatically would become his friend.”
Ronnie’s death “opened her eyes” to the need for a vaccination. She plans to get her shot soon, as do several of her family members.
“People have to realize this is real,” she said about the virus. “This is not fake. I wish it was. I keep trying to wake myself up.”