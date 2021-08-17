Three volcanoes are simultaneously erupting on the Aleutians, and a fourth is active. The last time three volcanoes erupted at once in the Aleutians was about seven years ago.
According to Christopher Waythomas, a geologist with the Alaska Volcano Observatory, simultaneous eruptions “are not really all that unusual” because there are so many volcanoes. However, Alaska typically sees only one to three eruptions per year, so having three at one time is relatively uncommon.
“All of the eruptions occurring are pretty low-level and none are particularly hazardous,” Waythomas said. The volcanoes are all located in remote areas of the Aleutians, and none are threatening any towns.
The Great Sitkin, Pavlof and Semisopochnoi volcanoes are all classified as orange level threats (meaning active) while the Cleveland volcano is on an advisory, according to the Alaska Volcano Observatory. An orange level means that eruptions are ongoing and that the volcano is spewing minor amounts of steam and ash. The Great Sitkin was releasing lava on Thursday.
According to Waythomas, Pavlof began erupting around Aug. 5 and was omitting minor levels of ash. Great Sitkin erupted earlier this summer, in May, but in late July began to release lava from a vent in the summit crater. The eruption on Semisopochnoi Island is from the Mount Cerberus volcano. The volcano has been erupting on and off since February.
“Right now the volcano is pretty active and we have been detecting ash emissions, explosions, and emissions of sulphur dioxide almost daily for the past several weeks,” Waythomas said. To date, the volcano has produced only fine ash that has mainly fallen on the remote and unoccupied island. The ash clouds are reaching 10,000 feet, so not high enough to interfere with air traffic.
“The eventual outcome at each volcano is somewhat uncertain,” Waythomas explained. Pavlof is one of the most active volcanoes in the state, so he said they are more prepared to deal with its eruptions. One possibility is that, should activity increase and the volcano become more explosive, Pavlof could generate ash clouds that may interfere with air travel in the region.
Great Sitkin, Waythomas said, is expected to continue to release lava for “quite a while yet.” The basis for this claim is that the volcano followed a similar pattern after erupting in 1974. Waythomas said they are less sure about what will happen with Semisopochnoi, but so far there has not been any cause for concern, due to both the island’s remote location and the minor level of emissions.
More information about the volcanoes and others in Alaska is available at the Alaska Volcano Observatory website, www.avo.alaska.edu.
The Alaska Volcano Observatory, located in Fairbanks, is a cooperative venture run by the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute, the U.S. Geological Survey and the Alaska Division of Geological and Geophysical Studies.
