Three self-described “old guys” who share a passion for snowmachines are nearing the end of a month-long quest to ride from Grand Rapids, Minnesota to visit the Golden Heart City between April 3 and 5. That puts the trio a few days behind their original scheduled April 1 marker when they hit the trail on March 6.
Paul Dick, 65; Rex Hibbert, 70; and Rob Hallstrom, 72 are friends and occasional distance snowmachine trekkers. The men have braved fierce winds, ice-clogged trails, and blinding blizzards on their way through Canada’s Northwest Territory.
At one point one of their snowmachine’s caught fire, but they put it out and just kept going.
Along the way they’ve enjoyed the hospitality of newfound friends. The three aging adventurers dined on moose tongue, slept in a trapper cabin, and enjoyed the classic camaraderie of three pals on — er — off the road that would make for an exciting novel. Or in this case, a Facebook blog kept by Rob’s wife Majeanna Hallstrom, their daughter Kasie Plekkenpol, and the three amigos. Also following this adrenaline-filled rush are Judy Dick and Pan Hibbert, the remaining two understanding spouses.
“The guys are consumed by the trip — keeping equipment operational, checking, rechecking and redoing their routes, and riding to make their goal to Fairbanks,” said Majeanna Hallstrom. “We get one or two updates a day from them.”
One Sunday, she asked her husband on behalf of the News-Miner how he was doing. “We are trying to survive,” he wrote her back.
Plekkenpol said she was happy the News-Miner planned to write about the men’s grueling trek.
“We appreciate the visibility and encouragement and would love the opportunity to be represented by the Fairbanks newspaper,” she said, noting that at least two Fairbanks snowmachine clubs will be on hand to give the trio a rousing greeting as they arrive in the city.
One of their biggest fans is Dan Dickerson of Fairbanks.
“They are taking the road less traveled and using old ‘cat’ trails,” he said in an email. “This is a great feel good story ... Let’s give them a big Golden Heart City welcome when they drive into town.”
They will spend a few days in our fair city resting up, and then their mission is to get back to their wives and families back home, Plekkenpol said.
“Their snowmobiles and equipment will be shipped/hauled home and the guys will fly home, hopefully in time for Easter,” Plekkenpol said.
Follow them on Facebook at “3 Old Guys Ride to Alaska.”
