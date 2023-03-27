Fairbanks, AK (99707)

Today

Variable clouds with snow showers. High 37F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low 18F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.