Three old guys on sleds

Paul Dick, Rob Hallstrom and Rex Hibbert — three self-described old men — have a fervent Facebook fanbase following their 4,000 mile trek from Grapd Rapids, Minnesota, to Fairbanks by snowmobile. Contributed photo

 Contributed photo

Three self-described “old guys” who share a passion for snowmachines are nearing the end of a month-long quest to ride from Grand Rapids, Minnesota to visit the Golden Heart City between April 3 and 5. That puts the trio a few days behind their original scheduled April 1 marker when they hit the trail on March 6.

Paul Dick, 65; Rex Hibbert, 70; and Rob Hallstrom, 72 are friends and occasional distance snowmachine trekkers. The men have braved fierce winds, ice-clogged trails, and blinding blizzards on their way through Canada’s Northwest Territory.

Contact News-Miner managing editor Hank Nuwer at hanknuwer@newsminer.com.