Three men are facing federal charges for approaching feeding grizzly bears in a closed area of Katmai National Park, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.
David Engelman, 56, of Sandia Park, New Mexico, Ronald J. Engelman II, 54, and Steven Thomas, 30, both of King Salmon, have been charged with creating hazardous conditions in a closed area and approaching within 50 yards of brown bears, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.
On Aug. 9, 2018, the three men allegedly left the authorized Brooks Falls viewing platform and waded into the Brooks River, according to the release. The men came within 50 yards of multiple bears that were actively feeding on a concentrated food source. “The three men created hazardous conditions as brown bears were feeding on the falls and in the Brooks River just below the falls,” the release said.
Katmai National Park and Preserve supports one of the world’s highest concentrations of brown bears and salmon and prohibits visitors from approaching bears within 50 yards, according to the National Park Service.
If convicted, each of the men face a maximum penalty of six months in prison, a $5,000 fine and a year of probation, the release said.
The National Park Service is investigating the case.