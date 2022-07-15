There will soon be a new resource for Alaskans experiencing mental health crises when a new three-digit dialing code, the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, goes live Saturday.
Alaskans experiencing a crisis — or those concerned about a family member or friend — can dial 988 to be connected to the Alaska Careline and a trained counselor. Mental health personnel will be available 24 hours per day, seven days per week and can help connect callers with resources in their area.
“The careline provides suicide prevention response, but it is also a number that Alaskans can call if they are feeling sad, depressed or just need someone to talk to,” according to the Department of Health website.
The existing lifeline will not be going away; the new three-digit code is in addition to existing resources. “You can call 988 or careline; there is no wrong door to seek help,” said Alaska Department of Health Commissioner Adam Crum.
The goal of adding this new route is to offer another option for struggling Alaskans.
“988 will help prevent suicide by expanding existing resources,” reads a statement from the Department of Health. Moreover, the hope is that the shorter code will be easier for Alaskans to remember and thus provide a simple and direct way to access resources, according to the Department of Health.
Having an additional crisis resource is particularly important for Alaska, a state which has a rate of suicide twice that of the national average.
If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis, call the Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or the Alaska Careline at 877-266-HELP — and starting Saturday you can also dial 988.