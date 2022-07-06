An unusually high number of lightning strikes over the Fourth of July weekend sparked more than 20 fires on Monday. Lightning, combined with hot and dry weather throughout much of the state, created ideal fire conditions.
Alaska and neighboring territories saw over 5,000 lightning strikes on Monday. Not including Monday, there were nearly 18,000 lightning strikes from July 2 through July 4. This is close to the most strikes over a two-day period in Alaska on record, according to climatologist Rick Thoman.
There have been 59 new fires reported in Alaska over the past week, according to the Alaska Interagency Coordination Center. This year is shaping up to be an intense fire season, with over 2 million acres already burned.
Due to numerous fires in the region, the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation issued an air quality advisory for Central and Eastern Alaska. Air quality levels will vary from good to unhealthy depending on wind direction. The advisory is in effect from 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday afternoon.
The Clear Fire
Located roughly six miles from Anderson, the Clear Fire is slightly over 50,000 acres and continues to threaten residential areas and structures.
A Red Flag Warning for the area was extended due to thunderstorms in the forecast. However, relief in the form of rain may be on the horizon. “As the week continues and temperatures trend slightly downward, there is more chance for wetting rain in the area,” reads a statement from fire public information officers.
The nearly 500 personnel assigned to the fire have been battling tough conditions. Firefighters were unable to utilize aerial resources on Monday because smoke created low visibility, which kept aircraft grounded.
However, on Tuesday crews were optimistic that precipitation from Monday night would provide a “window of opportunity” to attack an otherwise very active blaze.
Fire activity is minimal on the northern side, but there was activity on the eastern side on Monday, particularly near the east-to-west dozer line near the Kobe Agricultural Area. Firefighters worked “aggressively” to prevent the fire from spreading further on Monday and Tuesday.
Personnel also encountered difficult conditions to the south of the Kobe Agricultural Area. High levels of fire activity combined with smoke prevented firefighters from being direct. Instead, personnel conducted strategic burns to prevent future spread.
The Denali Borough upgraded the communities of Anderson and Clear to the “Set” evacuation level on Sunday. Residents east of the Nenana River between Parks Highway mileposts 275 and 302 should also be ready to leave, per the Sunday status change.
All areas accessed by Kobe Road and cabins along the Teklanika River within two miles of the blaze are at a “Go” evacuation level.
The Minto Lakes Fire
The blaze has burned roughly 32,600 acres north of Fairbanks thus far, and a Red Flag Warning was extended through Tuesday due to thunderstorms and minimal forecasted precipitation. The Minto Lakes Fire was completely uncontained as of July 3, with 322 personnel working on the blaze.
Poor visibility due to smoke prevented aircraft from flying. However, crews are busy on the ground creating protection lines and protecting structures. Dozers and a hotshot crew are working to reopen fire lines used during the 2011 Hastings Fire and are scouting for opportunities to connect this line with roads to the north. Firefighters are working to protect structures on the north side of the Chatanika River.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough issued a “Go” evacuation order for properties west of Murphy Creek along the Chatanika River Corridor on Thursday. Hayes Creek and Himalaya Subdivisions are at the “Set” level, meaning residents should be packed and ready to leave at a moment’s notice.
Fire Personnel request that people “limit unnecessary travel to areas around the fire,” according to a July 5 statement. This includes the Murphy Dome road Boat Ramp and the Chatanika River. People should use caution in the Hayes and Himalaya Subdivisions due to fire vehicles in these subdivisions.
Along these lines, the Alaska Bureau of Land Management has closed several trails in the White Mountain National Recreation Area. These include the Wickersham Creek Trail, Trail Creek Trail, Moose Creek Trail and Summit Trail. Additionally, several public use cabins and shelters are closed, including Lee’s Cabin, Eleazar’s Cabin, Moose Creek Cabin, Summit Trail Shelter and the Wickersham Creek Trail Shelter.
A second community meeting about the Minto Lakes Fire will be held on Thursday, July 7 at 7 p.m. at the Haystack Mountain Laundry and Showers building.
The Middle Fork Fire
The Middle Fork Fire has burned over 1,000 acres to the east of Chena Hot Springs Road, near Mile 44 to 45.5 of Chena Hot Springs Road. Due to fire activity in the area, several recreational sites are currently closed. These include the Red Squirrel Campground, Mile 45.5 Pond, Mile 48 Pond, the North Fork Cabin and the Hunt Memorial Cabin.
There was minimal fire activity near the roadside on Monday, according to an AICC situation report. Additionally, storms brought precipitation, which slowed the spread and cooled the fire.
The Middle Tanana Complex
Numerous new fires have started near Delta Junction; the nine fires have been termed the “Middle Tanana Complex.” The complex is being managed by Northern Rockies Team 3, a Type 2 crew, which transitioned from the Minto Lakes Fire.
Crews conducted both aerial and ground suppression efforts on Tuesday. This included smokejumpers, air tankers, helicopters and scoopers. Additional resources are being requested to handle the complex, which increased in size by three fires on Tuesday.
The Dalton Highway Complex
The Dalton Highway Complex is comprised of seven fires north of Fairbanks near the Dalton Highway. There are currently 107 personnel assigned to the fires, all of which are currently being monitored. As of Tuesday, the fires together have burned a total of close to 70,000 acres.
Due to large amounts of smoke from the fires, drivers are urged to use caution when driving on the Dalton Highway. The Arctic Circle Campground is closed due to nearby firefighter activity.