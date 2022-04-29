Two separate drug busts within the past week were some of the largest fentanyl seizures in Alaska’s history.
In total, more than $356,000 worth of illegal narcotics was seized by two Alaska High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task forces on Tuesday and Wednesday. Seven people — four Alaska residents and three people from out of state — were arrested.
The first bust took place in the Matanuska-Susitna Valley on Tuesday, according to Alaska State Troopers. The Anchorage Airport Interdiction Team was notified of a suspicious parcel at a commercial shipping facility addressed to a residence in Wasilla. Investigators seized nearly 3,000 counterfeit M30 fentanyl pills from the parcel. Troopers estimated the street value of the narcotics in the Mat-Su Valley to be over $100,000.
After receiving a warrant, law enforcement contacted three people at a Wasilla homes. Tyrone Hampton, 40, of Redlands, California, and Charles Holyfield, 37, from Mesa, Arizona, were arrested on charges of second-degree drugs misconduct. Lawrence McGirt II, 24, of Ontario, California, was also arrested during the operation on several warrants out of California. All three men were remanded to Mat-Su pretrial.
The second seizure occurred on Wednesday in Southeast Alaska. Investigators with the Southeast Alaska Cities Against Drugs received a tip about a parcel en route to Craig suspected to contain narcotics.
The parcel was found to contain 2,000 counterfeit M30 fentanyl pills and 453 grams of methamphetamine. The estimated street value of the pills is roughly $200,000 and $67,900 for the methamphetamine on Prince of Wales Island, according to troopers. The package’s origin was tracked to a residence in Klawock.
Investigators arrested Craig resident Cicely Tupou, 39, and Shanteh Carle, 43, of Hydaburg, and Donald Yates, 44, of Klawock on charges of third- and second-degree drugs misconduct for their roles in the operation. Another Hydaburg resident, 40-year-old Alva Petrovich, was arrested for violating probation. All four were remanded to the Craig jail.
The fentanyl seized during the two busts was nearly as much as what was confiscated during the entire year of 2021. Together, the statewide HIDTA and troopers seized 7,310 pills with fentanyl and roughly 612.16 grams of fentanyl. During the first three months of 2022, 1,906 pills with fentanyl and 1,244.42 grams of fentanyl were seized by the task force.
“Illegal narcotics, especially fentanyl, have a widespread negative impact on Alaskans in every corner of our state,” said Bryan Barlow, director of the Alaska State Troopers and vice chair of the Alaska HIDTA executive board.
Earlier this month, a Fairbanks man was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for distributing counterfeit pills containing fentanyl. The pills distributed by Andre Ronell Brown led to the death of a Fairbanks resident in 2020.