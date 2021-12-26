Heavy snow mixed with freezing rain closed businesses Sunday and caused power losses for thousands of customers across Interior Alaska.
Freezing rain was steady and heavy at times as temperatures topped 32 degrees in some areas. The downpour glazed roads and sidewalks, creating hazardous travel conditions.
At 6 p.m. Sunday, more than 12,000 customers were without power, Golden Valley Electric Association said. Outages blanketed greater Fairbanks and North Pole. Numerous customers were in the dark along Chena Hot Springs Road.
Parks Highway was shut down in both directions between Nenana and Healy due to extremely hazardous driving conditions and multiple vehicles off the road, Alaska state troopers said Sunday evening. The highway closing was expected to last for several hours, the state troopers said at 6:20 p.m. Sunday.
The roof collapsed at the IGA in Delta Junction. The store announced on social media that it does not know when it may re-open. "We are grateful for our community and devastated that we are leaving you without a grocery source," the store tweeted.
Many businesses and services also were canceled for Monday. All Fairbanks North Star Borough non-emergency operations are closed for services. (See a list of delays and closings below.)
The Fairbanks Police Department and Alaska State Troopers advised people in Interior Alaska to stay home and not venture out.
Thousands lose power
Golden Valley Electric Association reported that more than 12,000 customers were without power at 6 p.m. Sunday, with outages stretching from Fairbanks to Healy. The 24-hour power outage line is 907-452-1151.
“Outages have increased as many areas around GVEA’s service territory continue to experience snow and freezing rain,” the utility said on Facebook.
Customers were reporting power losses throughout Fairbanks, North Pole, Salcha and the Harding Lake area. Poor road conditions to some outlying areas made travel difficult for GVEA crews, the utility said.
“GVEA has multiple crews out working around the clock to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. We’ll share more information as it becomes available,” GVEA said on Facebook.
Blowing and drifting snow on the slippery roads created dangerous driving conditions. For the latest road conditions, call 511.
Two to five inches of snow were in the forecast Sunday, but some areas were socked in with up to eight inches. Snow gave way to freezing rain by midday.
Interior Alaska already has experienced several inches of snowfall since Saturday, with Denali Park clocking in at 14 inches, Birch Hill 9.5 inches, University of Alaska 9.3 inches and south Fox 9.1 inches.
The climate station at the Denali National Park Service reported December totals of 47.3 inches, making this month the third snowiest since 1923.
Closings and delays
Alaska Air was advising travelers Sunday to check their flights prior to leaving for the airport, because poor weather conditions may impact travel times. The airline said there were flight disruptions across the Pacific Northwest.
“We recommend guests check their flight status before heading to the airport. For the latest winter update, visit our blog: https://t.co/63ulI7zazT.”
At Eielson Air Force Base, road conditions were set to “black.” On Sunday, the base announced via Facebook: “Road is closed. The road will be remained closed until safe travel can be resumed.”
There are multiple closings on Monday.
The Fairbanks, Delta Junction, and Nenana courts are closed. Emergency proceedings will be held remotely. (Call 1-800-768-2983. Access code: 4529275#)
Non-emergency hearings will be rescheduled. Parties will be notified of the next hearing date.
Students already are on winter break, but the school district office is closed Monday due to the weather, the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District announced.
Libraries in the Fairbanks North Star Borough are closed. Fairbanks City Hall also is closed.
Garbage pickup for Fairbanks residents will change this week to allow for the cleanup of ice and snows from roads. Trash pickup will be delayed by one day for Fairbanks residents.
So if your pickup day is usually scheduled for Monday, your garbage will be picked up Tuesday. If your scheduled day is Tuesday, pickup will be Wednesday. And if your scheduled day is Wednesday, garbage pickup will be Thursday.
City officials posted the changes to the city of Fairbanks website, noting that opening roads is the top priority to allow safe passage for first responders in an emergency. “Our Public Works crews will be attempting to open up main roadways so that police, fire and EMS crews can get around. We thank you for your patience!”
Out of concern for drivers at the News-Miner, Monday's edition of the newspaper will not be delivered due to hazardous road conditions and inclement weather. Monday's edition will be delivered with Tuesday's edition, weather permitting.
Editor’s note: Check back for further updates to this article.