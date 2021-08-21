lclifford @newsminer.com
A shipment containing more than 3,000 counterfeit Covid-19 vaccination cards was seized in Anchorage, officials announced Wednesday.
Officers from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) confiscated the shipment arriving from China at the Port of Anchorage, according to a press release. The fraudulent cards “closely resemble the authentic Center for Disease Control (CDC) certificates provided by healthcare practitioners when administering the Covid-19 vaccine,” the release said.
In recent weeks, schemes to sell illegal proof of vaccination have multiplied, according to the Wall Street Journal. Hundreds of counterfeit vaccine cards were seized earlier this month by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Memphis, Tennessee, the release said.
The rise of counterfeit vaccination cards comes as businesses and employers across the U.S. have mandated individuals to show proof of vaccination to work, dine-in and attend events. Earlier this month, the Foo Fighters announced that they will require attendees to show proof of vaccination upon entrance to their Fairbanks show. Individuals who are not vaccinated will be required to show proof of a negative Covid-19 test within 48-hours of the event, according to Ticketmaster.
“Getting these fraudulent cards off the streets and out of the hands of those who would sell them is important for the safety of the American public,” said Lance Robinson, Port of Anchorage area director. “Looking out for the welfare of our fellow Alaskans is one of the many and varied responsibilities CBP is proud to take on.”
The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) has warned that the unauthorized use of an official government agency’s seal is a crime and may be punishable by up to five years in prison or a $5,000 fine.