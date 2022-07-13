The Tanana Valley State Forest reopened to motorized vehicles on Tuesday. Despite persisting dry conditions, the Alaska Department of Natural Resources’s Division of Forestry opened specific areas of the forest in order to access logging roads.
The Department of Natural Resources initially opened only select roads in the area (the Maisch Logging Road, the Nenana Ridge Road, Skinny’s Road, Standard Creek Road, Cache Creek Road and, in the Two Rivers area, the Two Rivers Road and Jenny M Road). These roads all opened at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Later Tuesday, though, the Department announced that, effective as of 1 p.m., all roads in the Tanana Valley State Forest are open.
To prevent accidentally starting fires, the Department of Natural Resources recommends driving motorized vehicles only during cooler times of day, such as overnight or in the mornings.
“The Tanana Valley State Forest remains extremely dry, wildfires are creating smoky conditions, and fire danger is very high,” reads a statement from the Division of Forestry. There are active fires burning in the forest. Firefighting resources are already stretched thin due to the many fires burning throughout the state; therefore, additional fires in the Tanana Valley State Forest would “greatly strain the Division of Forestry and Fire Protection’s firefighting resources.”
Motorized vehicles have been banned from the forest for about two weeks. The Department issued a closure order on June 28, which became effective on the morning of June 29. The latest announcement completely rescinds the earlier closure order.
The forest spans 1.8 million acres of land southeast of Fairbanks. The Tanana Valley Forest includes a variety of both winter and summer use multi-purpose trails, as well as forestry roads used by the timber industry for harvests. The area is controlled by the Department of Natural Resources.