For 60-70 years, Alaskans who were declared insane were sent to Morningside Hospital, an asylum in Portland, Oregon. They are forgotten Alaskans, plucked out of their homes and communities, their names and fates buried in handwritten court docket books.
The records are not digitized or copied. Information can only be found by slowly looking through the giant books of handwritten historical record page by page.
For decades, dedicated volunteers have hunted for the names and histories of those 5,000 people who were involuntarily sent to the Oregon institution from the late 1800s to 1960.
“The youngest was 6 weeks old, the oldest was 94,” said retired Superior Court Judge Niesje Steinkruger, who has spent the past 12 years investigating the fate of Morningside patients.
Steinkruger’s involvement in the project began long ago thanks to Fairbanksan Karen Perdue, who looked into the disappearance of her uncle. He was pulled from his home village of Fort Yukon and sent to Morningside Hospital when he was only 10 years old. Records show that he was discharged when he was much older and returned to Fairbanks.
“I went to the national archives in Maryland and scanned thousands of pages of documents,” Perdue said. “He came back, but he never did very well. He didn’t have the skills.”
He was soon institutionalized again, as an adult.
That experience led Perdue to recruit Steinkruger and fellow retired jurist Meg Greene, judicial author of the Alaska Mental Health Trust court decision.
The two retired jurists dove in to the Alaska State Archives and tracked early newspaper reports, which routinely covered these cases in those early days. Their goal was to identify Morningside Hospital patients and find out what became of them. They discovered the experience of Perdue’s uncle was not unusual.
“Each one of these people had a court proceeding to declare them real and truly insane,” Steinkruger said. “There was a jury of six white men in each case. They listened to the evidence and made a decision.”
People deemed insane were sent to the private Morningside Hospital, in Portland, Oregon, operated by Dr. Henry Coe. He held a contract with the Department of Interior to house Alaska’s insane patients.
“That became pretty much exclusively their patient population — Alaskans,” she said.
In those days, long before modern psychiatry, a diagnosis of insanity often included people who suffered from epilepsy, head injuries, birth defects, alcohol addiction, cocaine and heroin addiction, and dementia.
After the jury decision, the patient was housed in the jail until federal marshals could arrange transport to Portland. That interim period might last as long as a year. For a while, there was a Women’s Detention Center near 10th and Cushman streets so women could be separated from men.
Records show patients were transported via sleigh or dog sled to Valdez and then boarded a ship from there. There were also receipts for barges down the Yukon River.
“The trip was horrendous,” Steinkruger said. “They were restrained.”
In the early 1920s, Alaska began sending children to Morningside, from babies to adolescents.
“Many of these Alaskans died there and are buried in four cemeteries in Portland,” she said.
For the past decade, volunteer history buff Eric Cordingley of Portland has tenaciously searched for their graves. So far, he has found 1,200 graves, many of them Alaska natives. He created a virtual cemetery (www.findagrave.com/virtual-cemetery/152302) to find individuals. Many more graves remain unmarked.
“At Morningside, they used many different kinds of treatment,” Steinkruger said. “In later years, that included electroshock and isolation.”
Morningside boasted that it was a working farm and claimed that patients enjoyed delicious, nutritious meals. Letters from patients claimed they ate only peelings from carrots and soup bones.
In the 1950s, Alaskans began raising questions about Morningside, and investigations ensued. Those investigations showed that money was being spent, not on patients, but on boats and trips to Italy.
The result was that the U.S. Congress gave Alaska 1 million acres and funds to take care of its own mentally ill. From that decision, the state built the Alaska Psychiatric Institute (API) and turned the land into general agency lands. Patients from Morningside began coming back to Alaska — to Harborview Center in Valdez and to API in Anchorage.
In 1994, after considerable litigation, the state recreated the Alaska Mental Health Trust to serve Alaskans who experience mental illness, developmental and intellectual disabilities, substance use disorders, Alzheimer’s disease, and related dementia and traumatic brain injuries. The landmark decision included $200 million and 1 million acres of land.
“Of course, then the big issue was, who are the beneficiaries of the trust,” Steinkruger asked. “So I say, these people were the original beneficiaries of the mental health trust.”
She is now ready to hand off this project to someone with energy and time to devote to continuing the research.
“We’re particularly interested that families be able to find their loved ones,” she said. “There are just these heart wrenching stories about people trying to find their loved ones.”
One family remembers a baby brother who disappeared when he was 2 years old. Another remembers her mother disappearing, probably during a bout of postpartum depression. She was never seen again.
“Our goals have been to help families interested in finding their loved ones and to bring an awareness of this important piece of Alaska history to Alaskans,” she said. “Maybe we could learn something from it.”
“What is important is that people get closure and find out where their family member is,” Perdue said.
She hopes that eventually someone can figure out an easier way for people to access the information.
“In many cases, families can repatriate the remains and bring them home,” she said.
“It is joyous for me to find these individual people and give them names,” Steinkruger said. “There are so many stories that can be reconstructed of who they were, where they fit in Alaska’s history. There are bankers and fishermen, a doctor, a shaman, gold miners, city council [members] and so many mothers.”
The dockets are filled with history of Alaska native villages, she said.
“Adoptions that are not in the state records, guardianships not in the state records, inquests where a group of people in the village would decide how someone died, searches for who disappeared, criminal cases, civil cases, lots of probate information, with lists of when someone in the village would die, they would list what was in their cabin, marriage certificates,” she added. “It seems that, in the villages, people would go to the court clerk to register anything official.”
These records, she reminded, are not digitized or copied.
“You can’t search by name,” she said. “You just have to go and look.”
In recent years, she filled in working as a judge in Nome. She realized she hadn’t seen any mental commitments from Nome in her research, so she inquired about those cases.
The judge there led her to a hallway, filled with boxes. Since 1888, every mental commitment hearing was stored in these boxes. It included cases of people from surrounding communities as well.
These records are now stored at the Alaska State Archives.
•••
Niesje Steinkruger of Fairbanks and Eric Cordingley of Portland will offer an online presentation on “The Lost Alaskans” at noon Thursday, Oct. 6, live-streamed through the Sealaska Heritage Institute YouTube channel.
On Friday, Steinkruger and State Archivist Karen Gray will be at the Alaska State Archives in Juneau, available to help anyone who wants to search for their family, tribal, village or community history. These docket books record births, deaths, marriages, adoption, inquests, wills, village boundaries, estates, licenses, criminal cases, lawsuits and territorial justice and record keeping that is not available anywhere else.
This will be a hands-on research workshop. If you email nsteinkruger@me.com with names of the village, town or subject you hope to research, she will make sure those dockets are available.