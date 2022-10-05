For 60-70 years, Alaskans who were declared insane were sent to Morningside Hospital, an asylum in Portland, Oregon. They are forgotten Alaskans, plucked out of their homes and communities, their names and fates buried in handwritten court docket books.

The records are not digitized or copied. Information can only be found by slowly looking through the giant books of handwritten historical record page by page.

