The Alaska Department of Transportation is moving forward with a plan to build a roundabout at the intersection of Chena Pump and Chena Small Tracks roads. The goal is to improve traffic flow and safety where the two busy roads meet while at the same time reducing speeding on Chena Pump.
Danielle Tessen, acting spokesperson for DOT Northern Region, explained that the department sent a survey to residents in the area last summer asking about issues and potential solutions to the intersection. DOT received close to 400 responses, with “a strong majority” of people stating the need for improvements between the roads. Chena Small Tracks Road is located a few miles down Chena Pump Road, just before the Pump House.
Many residents of the area cited concerns with speeding, heavy traffic and the high potential for accidents at the intersection. According to DOT, 58% of respondents said they thought a roundabout would improve congestion and safety.
DOT also determined that a roundabout would be a good fit for the location.
“We are confident a single-lane roundabout will easily handle current and projected volumes at this intersection,” according to DOT. A benefit of roundabouts is that they force drivers to slow down, but do not necessarily make them stop if there are no other cars.
The roundabout would merge southbound traffic on Chena Pump from four lanes to two prior to the roundabout, which the department says will end the competition between cars that currently happens at the intersection.
An alternative to constructing a roundabout would be installing a traffic light. While a signal would reduce the delay drivers face when attempting to enter Chena Pump Road from Chena Small Tracks and Old Chena Ridge, installing new traffic signals increases the chances of read-end crashes. Additionally, as several survey respondents noted, there are already a lot of signals backing up traffic as vehicles come from the Parks Highway and Geist Road. “Roundabouts cause less delay overall compared to signals and they reduce the potential for serious crashes,” according to the project website.
Additionally, by forcing traffic to slow down, a roundabout would better address the problem with speeding drivers along Chena Pump. The speed limit on this section of the road was reduced to 45 miles per hour from 55 miles per hour about 20 years ago, but, according to DOT operating speeds have not slowed. To the department, this “indicates that without increased law enforcement action, we cannot reasonably expect traffic would slow down” by simply lowering the speed limit.
The project, which is estimated to cost $3 million, is funded through the Highway Safety Improvement Program. Roundabout construction is not slated to begin until 2025. For more information, visit the project website at dot.alaska.gov/nreg/smalltracts/survey.shtml.