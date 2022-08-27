The president is creating a new Ambassador-at-Large for the Arctic Region, the U.S. State Department announced on Friday.

This comes as Russia has increased its military presence in the Arctic in recent years and after a warning from the NATO Secretary General about rising tensions in the so-called High North.

