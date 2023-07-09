The golden spike

Courtesy Alaska Railroad

One hundred years ago, U.S. President Warren Harding drove the golden spike to commemorate completion of the Interior Alaska Railroad.

 Courtesy Alaska Railroad

When President Warren Harding drove in the golden spike to commemorate completion of the Alaska Railroad in Nenana 100 years ago, that spike became a symbol of progress in the state.

As Nenana began preparing to celebrate that day, city officials and community members wondered where that golden spike now resided. The hope was that it could be loaned to the city for display during the special celebration on July 15.

