When President Warren Harding drove in the golden spike to commemorate completion of the Alaska Railroad in Nenana 100 years ago, that spike became a symbol of progress in the state.
As Nenana began preparing to celebrate that day, city officials and community members wondered where that golden spike now resided. The hope was that it could be loaned to the city for display during the special celebration on July 15.
The hunt began. It turned out to be successful. Sort of.
“We found it,” Nenana Mayor Josh Verhagan said.
But unless things change, the golden spike is not likely to make its way to Nenana.
This is what the mayor and local community member Annette McDonald and others discovered as they meticulously traced the journey of the golden spike over the past 100 years. Here is their story.
The golden spike was actually a gift to Col. Frederick Mears, who supervised the building of the Mears Memorial Bridge at Nenana. Mears received the spike from the city of Anchorage after completing the Seward to Anchorage portion of the Alaska Railroad in 1918.
When the next section of the railroad was completed in 1923, Mears was living and working in Seattle. He mailed the golden spike via carrier to the governor of Alaska. It was a loan to President Warren Harding to commemorate the day.
For many years, people thought there were two different golden spikes — one from 1918 and from 1923. There is even a YouTube Channel video called “Mystery of the Missing Golden Spike.”
Some people thought the golden spike was in the Smithsonian. Resident Annette McDonald called the Smithsonian and learned that it was not a part of the Smithsonian collection.
After the ceremony in Nenana in 1923, the golden spike was returned to Frederick Mears. Mears died in 1939. In 1944, the Southern California Arms Collection Society purchased the golden spike. The society owned it until 1982 when the organization disbanded.
At an auction of society property, a man from California purchased the golden spike for $20,000 “because he thought it looked cool,” Verhagan said.
“People who sold it then offered him $60,000 to buy it back,” the mayor added. “He said no. So he has had it longer than the Southern California Arms Collection Society, from 1982 to 2023.”
The owner, who will not be named here, apparently has no interest in loaning the golden spike.
He apparently loaned it a couple of times over the years, but he seems to have no interest in loaning it again. The owner did finally, send a recent email to the city of Nenana, saying he is unable to loan the spike at this time.
So the golden spike remains in private hands. At least the city of Nenana now knows where it is.
