Taurid fireball

Rocky Raybell photo

A Taurid fireball falls over the aurora on the Colville Reservation in northeast Washington state Nov. 3, 2015. The Taurid meteor shower is back this year and should offer a good display, according to astronomers.

You might catch a glimpse of fireballs in the sky this week. The “meteors of Halloween” are back for the first time since 2015, according to NASA astronomers.

Tens of thousands of years ago, a large comet broke up, creating a stream of cometary debris, a Facebook post from NASA Meteor Watch said. Every year, around this time, Earth spends a couple months passing through this wide stream.