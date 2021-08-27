After Yukon communities saw a disastrous salmon season this summer, the fall season promises to be even worse.
Chum and coho salmon runs are projected to be the lowest on record, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game released. To protect the dismal runs, fish managers plan to further restrict subsistence fishing.
“People are beyond shocked, horrified and terrified of winter coming without fish in their freezers,” said Ben Stevens, director of the Hunting and Fishing Task Force at Tanana Chiefs Conference.
The fall chum salmon run is projected to be 82,000 fish compared to a historical run size of 868,000 fish, and the coho salmon run size is projected to be between 25,000 and 34,000 fish, compared to a historical average of 240,000 fish, according to the department.
Besides the runs being small, the data also shows that both species might have the smallest fish lengths observed.
Fish managers want to allow salmon to pass to spawning grounds, and because even fishermen trying not trying to catch salmon are likely to encounter small-bodied salmon, managers are adjusting non-salmon subsistence fishing with a small net 4-inch or smaller mesh.
“The numbers are so low that I think it is a good decision to limit them at this moment,” said Chief of Beaver Rhonda Pitka. “It has been such a disaster this year, but if we continue fishing, we might run into future problems. But it has been a real disappointment for people to not be able to fish for their elders and families. It’s more than a disappointment; it’s heartbreaking for the communities.”
Stevens said that “It’s not really a good thing to cut back on the opportunity for people to harvest food.” He added that the tribes have been relying on the river to sustain themselves for a long time, and “now that the state management is engaged, everything is falling apart.”
“It’s like shutting Fred Meyer for a week — they should try that and see how that goes,” he said.
Specifically, non-salmon fishing — for example, to catch white fish — using 4-inch mesh gillnets is reduced to two 48-hour periods per week. The schedule varies depending on the district the village is located.
“It’s been important for us to conserve and maintain not fishing mostly,” Pitka said. “Some people finished for white fish, but it’s not the same — and it wont get as far in the winter.”
Still, she said that despite fishing restrictions and low runs, residents still go to fish camps this year.
“Some people have been going to fish just to go fish,” she explained. “They haven’t been fishing because there were no fish in the river. But a lot of people are still going to camp just to maintain culture.”
To mitigate the poor 2021 salmon season, the administration of Gov. Mike Dunleavy donated about 12,000 pounds of fish to Yukon villages. Including donations from other organizations — such as Doyon, Limited, as well as fisheries out of Kodiak — the communities received 43,000 pounds of fish, according to the Tanana Chiefs Conference.
“We did receive those donations,” Pitka said. “We passed those to the elders in our community. The donation is very generous and we appreciate it, but we would prefer to provide for ourselves. We still need to maintain those fishing traditions that we always had.”