Willis Derendoff picked up his first guitar at age 5 and automatically knew how to play.
And the guitar wasn’t the only instrument. He grew up in his Huslia, filling his home with music.
“He learned how to play the piano, various guitars, drums, violin,” said Dolly Simon, Willis’s sister. “If you put any kind of instrument in front of him, he would figure it out.”
Willis’s music lead to many gigs, and he made friends everywhere he played. He came from a large family in Huslia, who dearly loved him, and he loved them back.
He was a creative person, his family said. He played all types of music genres: gospel, rock, blues, folk, pop. He also wrote stories and poems and sketched.
He worked for Taiga Mining’s gold mine on the Hog River, near Huslia, before he disappeared while he was in Fairbanks in November 2020
“He was always a nice, calm, goofy guy,” his mother, Gladys Derendoff, said. During the first year of Covid, Gladys explained to Willis how the Huslia community was isolating itself. She said she might move to their camp and get away from everyone.
“We’ll be like the Swiss Family Robinson,” he joked back to her.
Willis and sister Josephine Derendoff looked almost identical. Once they lost track of each other while shopping, she said. Willis went to customer service.
“Have you seen someone who looks like me, but a girl version?” he asked, Josephine recounted. The customer service employee said yes, she just walked by. Willis started to walk away and then turned to the woman and said, “By the way, I’m the prettier one.”
Willis was known for his love of drinking tea and wearing red plaid shirts.
“We like to wear plaid, because he wore red plaid clothes,” said sister Vanessa Derendoff. “We always drink tea — tea for Willis.”
Diana Campbell is the communications director for the Fairbanks Native Association. This profile first appeared in a Fairbanks Native Association publication.