It was important for Frank Minano Jr. to live an honorable life.

He could be depended upon to get moose for Nenana potlatches or make moose soup. He always left places better than when he found them. He provided food for people, usually wild meat or berries that he got himself. He always took care of the graves on Toghotthele Hill.

Diana Campbell is the communications director for the Fairbanks Native Association. This profile first appeared in a Fairbanks Native Association publication.