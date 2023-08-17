It was important for Frank Minano Jr. to live an honorable life.
He could be depended upon to get moose for Nenana potlatches or make moose soup. He always left places better than when he found them. He provided food for people, usually wild meat or berries that he got himself. He always took care of the graves on Toghotthele Hill.
He never bragged or spoke about his activities.
“He was an honest hardworking man, with a lot of integrity,” Fatima Lord Teipelman, his niece, said.
He expected others to behave in the same way and made it a point to teach his grandsons, Fatima, and her sons how to live.
“He taught me how to keep camp,” Fatima said. “Keeping it clean so bears and animals don’t come around. Make sure we don’t get sick. How to be safe. He was big on being clean. He liked things orderly.”
If they were in the woods and stopped at someone’s cabin, he would make sure to clean out the fireplace, cut back the brush for fire safety and stock the woodpile, she said.
He was man of the woods, said Cecelia “Babes” Hudson. Hunting was the best time of the year for him.
“It was the highlight of everything for him to go hunting for three weeks, with his two best buddies, out in the woods, out in the boat, in the elements-hunting,” Babes said. “Whether they got something or not, they were pretty happy.”
He loved his two grandsons and Fatima’s sons, both women said. He attached child safety seats onto his four-wheeler to drive the children around Nenana.
“He lived his life for them,” Babes said.
Diana Campbell is the communications director for the Fairbanks Native Association. This profile first appeared in a Fairbanks Native Association publication.