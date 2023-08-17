Doren Sanford was a boy who built his own tree fort.
Doren Sanford was a boy who built his own tree fort.
He thought through every detail, from beginning to end, before he hammered the first nail.
“He’d say, ‘This is the way I envision it,’” said Liz Webb, Doren’s mother. “He never built stairs for it. With him it was more interesting to do a rope climb.”
He carried that attention to detail into his adult years, she said. He liked a challenge.
Doren was a carpenter, firefighter, entrepreneur, tree cutter and heavy equipment operator during his short work career before he went missing in August 2020. Doren grew up in a large Alaska Native family in Tok and took in cultural traditions early on.
When little Doren killed a fly that buzzed around a window, his family celebrated his first kill with a small tea. He was a toddler when he smacked it.
“My mom threw together what have you, just good old-fashioned Athabascan food,” Liz said. “I had knives, blankets, cooking pots to give away.”
Niisha Walsh, Doren’s cousin, grew up with Doren. He was the thrill seeker. She liked things to be calm.
“He would climb trees really high,” she said. “I stayed on the ground. He would light the fireworks. I would stay back.”
He learned to give food to Elders, and kept that generous spirit as an adult.
While driving around in Anchorage, Doren spotted a homeless man who looked like it had been a while since he bathed, and his clothes were dirty. Doren took the man home, let him shower, gave him clean clothes and fed him. He also passed pizza out to the homeless.
Doren liked to cook healthy food, and keep in shape. He was also a person of faith.
“He was a people person,” his mother said. “Nobody was a stranger to him.” He easily forgave.
Doren loved to travel, and his dog Groot was a constant companion. He was looking for Groot when he went missing.
Diana Campbell is the communications director for the Fairbanks Native Association. This profile first appeared in a Fairbanks Native Association publication.