Debbie Nictune took upon herself the wellbeing and safety of her two younger siblings. She was eight years old.
“She stepped up when we needed someone to care for us,” said Nancy Ambrose, Debbie’s sister.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Debbie Nictune took upon herself the wellbeing and safety of her two younger siblings. She was eight years old.
“She stepped up when we needed someone to care for us,” said Nancy Ambrose, Debbie’s sister.
Debbie, Nancy and little brother Bobby were the last of eight children and grew up in Evansville, a small community near Bettles.
Debbie had patience, Nancy said. She made sure they had a safe place to sleep with plenty of blankets. She told them when to go to bed and made sure they got up for school. Debbie taught herself to cook meat and rice on a small propane stove.
“She made sure we were fed and safe until we got older to take care of ourselves,” Nancy said. “I wouldn’t be here without her.”
Debbie grew up, married Dugan Liners and moved to Minnesota. Debbie took art classes from a local college and sought out the Objibwe Natives. She attended their powwows to dance and sing.
The pair moved back to Alaska and adopted a daughter, Annabelle. Brother Roy Nictune said Debbie spoiled her.
“I think she did pretty well,” Roy said. “Raised that kid up in mostly the right way.”
Nancy said Debbie was determined as a child, and Roy said she was like that as an adult.
“When she set her mind to do something, she did it,” he said. “If you needed anything done, she would get it done. She was dependable.”
Debbie had picked up the Objibwe way of beading, but she loved to paint, too. She often painted on things, such as artist’s conk, a tree fungus, Nancy said.
“She loved to collect rocks,” Nancy said. “She would comb the beach for hours. Always looked for heart rocks, different colored rocks and rocks with holes. She loved to see what was brought after spring break-up.”
Debbie went missing August 2020. Roy dreams about her.
“She just comes walking up to us,” he said.
Diana Campbell is the communications director for the Fairbanks Native Association. This profile first appeared in a Fairbanks Native Association publication.