Alaska has the most combat-ready stealth aircraft on the globe, according to U.S. Air Force officials, who proudly welcomed two more F-35s to Eielson Air Force Base on Friday.
They are the last two fighter jets to be hosted at the air base and landed about 3:30 p.m., joining 52 sibling aircraft that began arriving two years ago. None of the $100 million aircraft have seen combat but they’ve flown almost 8,000 training missions, according to Col. David Berkland, who has served in the U.S. Air Force since 1998.
Manufacturer Lockhead Martin describes the F-35 as “the most lethal, survivable and connected fighter aircraft in the world.”
“We have the most advanced version of the F-35,” Berkland told media gathered in a hangar, waiting for the landing. Winds held up the aircraft, which arrived after a seven-hour flight from from Lockheed Martin Corp. in Fort Worth, Texas.
With a price tag of $1.7 trillion, the F-35 stealth fighter program is touted as one of the most expensive Department of Defense weapons programs ever.
Pilots from Eielson traveled to Texas to acquire the aircraft, flying them over the Rocky Mountains and the Gulf of Alaska in a similar flight path as commercial planes. The seven-hour trip was reportedly uneventful, according to Air Force officials.
Eielson is one of at least eight air bases hosting F-35s on behalf of the U.S. Air Force, according to Berkland.
Alaska’s fleet of aircraft are capable of deploying anywhere in the world.
“We’re ready,” Berkland said. “We train every day to maintain a high level of readiness.”
When asked if the aircraft could perform in any climate, he laughed.
“If you can operate here, you can operate anywhere.”
Growing the base
The landing represents the end of a period of major growth at the air base. The bed down involved 39 construction projects worth about $600 million, according to military officials.
The F-35 program began in the 1990s, and the first two “next generation” jets arrived in Alaska on an overcast April afternoon in 2020 after flying 3,000 miles from Fort Worth.
To prepare for the influx of new fighters, the government invested in seven major construction projects at Eielson from 2017 to 2020.
The growth at Eielson is a reversal of fortune. Seventeen years ago, the Department of Defense was planning to close the base. After outcry from the surrounding community, and help from Alaska’s delegation to Congress, base closure was thwarted.
Over the course of 2015, the Air Force held various meetings in Fairbanks and North Pole as it planned for the possible beddown of F-35s. Local government and business leaders lobbed the Air Force to select the base.
In February 2016, President Barack Obama proposed a budget for the next fiscal year that included $295.6 million for construction at Eielson Air Force Base to prepare for the arrival of the F-35 aircraft.
Lockhead Martin has delivered more than 780 F-35s, which are located at 34 military bases worldwide, according to the company website.
The war plane has been described as one of the most complex pieces of technology on the planet, capable of air-to-air and air-to-ground combat, electronic warfare and the delivery of nuclear weapons.
Alaska has the most combat-ready stealth aircraft on the globe when counting F-35s plus F-22s, which are being hosted at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, officials said.