ReCharge Alaska installed a fast electric vehicle (EV) charger in Healy this week, making the Denali Borough a hot spot along the road system for charging electric cars.
There are currently three fast charging stations in the Denali Borough, including this new one in Healy and two in Cantwell. A fourth is expected to be installed at Healy’s 3 Bears Grocery Store in the near future. According to Kris Hall of ReCharge Alaska, only Soldotna has more charging stations currently.
The newest 75 Kw charger in Healy will undergo final stages of testing this week and is expected to be operational after that, perhaps within the week. The charger is located at the Healy intersection, adjacent to the Totem Inn. It can fully charge an electric vehicle in 45 minutes to an hour.
It can also charge two vehicles simultaneously. The charger is protected from inclement weather by a heated enclosure. Heat kicks on when the temperature drops to 20 degrees below zero. Installation was made possible with help from Jack West of Talkeetna and John White of Healy.
This latest fast charger is part of a grand plan by Kris and Sara Hall, owners of ReCharge Alaska. Their mission is to define and develop solutions for deploying a public charging infrastructure for EVs in the sub-arctic of Alaska.
They live in Anchorage but drive to Fairbanks regularly to visit Kris’s parents. They got tired of the slow four-hour recharge for their electric car every trip and they didn’t want to give up driving their electric car.
“We both believe in the mission,” Sara Hall said. “Electric cars are really safe vehicles and have a lot to offer as far as user experience is concerned.”
They installed a fast charger on Kirk Martakis’s property in Cantwell and were surprised how much it got used — way more than they anticipated.
Now that they feel comfortable to have reliable charging options in the Denali Borough, along the Parks Highway, they are investigating adding fast charging stations along the Richardson Highway as well.
“I want to be able to go to Valdez,” Kris Hall said. “I want to see the state.”
Hall said he believes the demand for fast charging stations will only grow.
“I recognize that electric pickup trucks are coming,” he said. “Those will take even longer to charge.”
Most electric vehicles can drive 200 to 350 miles before needing to recharge, some even further. It has been only recently that a network of charging stations is being installed to connect Fairbanks to Anchorage.
Some of the stations are part of $1.25 million projects through the Alaska Energy Authority (AEA). Some of the stations are spearheaded by ReCharge Alaska.