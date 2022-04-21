A resolution paying tribute to the late Congressman Don Young was stripped of the part asking for the Fairbanks International Airport to bear Young’s name.
Fairbanks North Star Borough leaders said it’s too soon for a debate about the merits of renaming the airport with the congressman’s loved ones still grieving.
Young was an Army veteran, teacher, mayor of Fort Yukon, state senator and the longest-serving Republican ever in Congress. The 88-year-old died after losing consciousness on a commercial flight on March 18.
Assemblywoman Kristan Kelly said opposing the airport renaming puts people in the uncomfortable position of speaking ill of the dead.
“The timing is a little unfortunate,” she said at the assembly’s last regular meeting on April 14.
Borough leaders voted 6-3 to amend the airport portion out of the measure with Assemblymen Jimi Cash, Frank Tomaszewski and Aaron Lojewski opposing. Then they voted 8-1 on the overall measure, which “honors the memory of Congressman Don Young, reflecting fondly upon his service and devotion to progress for Alaska and all who call it home.” That time, the dissenter was Assemblywoman Savannah Fletcher.
“Don Young did do a lot of good things for Alaska,” said Assemblyman Matt Cooper, who made the amendment removing the airport renaming language. “He also did things throughout his career that people didn’t like and didn’t agree with.”
One of his most famous gaffes was using vulgar language during a speech at a Fairbanks high school. In 2018, the late congressman was criticized for commenting that Jewish people would have survived the Holocaust had they been armed with guns. The News-Miner, Anchorage Daily News and other news organizations have published stories over the years listing Young’s faux pas.
“If you are in the public eye for as long as he was, you are going to do some stupid stuff,” Cash said.
Lojewski sponsored the resolution to get a conversation going, he said. The Legislature has the power to name state airports, and the resolution was meant as advisory. The idea met with some backlash. Borough leaders said a tribute was appropriate but disagreed on when and how. An effort failed to postpone the resolution and allow for more time for public input.
Assemblywoman Tammie Wilson suggested that the airport in Fort Yukon might be more appropriate to bear Young’s name.
Cash said he’d like to hear from Explore Fairbanks on the impact to tourism with respect to airport names.
Lojewski pointed out that the city of Fairbanks is named after a U.S. senator from Indiana. He said if politicians are memorialized by naming things after them, he’d prefer the names used in Alaska are those of Alaskans.
In 2000, the Anchorage International Airport was renamed the Ted Stevens International Airport to honor Stevens, who was a pilot in World War II and later represented Alaska in the U.S. Senate.