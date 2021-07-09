It’s Christmas in July for motorcyclists and others who are thinking ahead to the holidays and families in need.
The annual Toy Run, sponsored by North Star ABATE (Alaskan Bikers for Awareness, Training & Education), will be held Saturday, July 10, beginning at the Harley Davidson Northernmost Outpost. Register at noon. All it takes is one unwrapped toy or $10.
Kickstands will be up at 1 p.m. and end at 5 p.m. at The Spur. This is the club’s second annual Christmas in July Motorcycle Toy Run.
The purpose of the Toy Run is to collect toys for Santa’s Helpers, a non-profit that benefits families in need during the holiday season.
There’s also some good-natured competition for this Toy Run and ABATE will present a Traveling Plaque later this month to the car dealership that collects the most toys for Santa’s Helpers during the month of July. That presentation will happen on July 31.
Drop off toys at any of these locations: Chevrolet Buick GMC of Fairbanks, Fairbanks Nissan, Gene’s Chrysler Dodge, Jeep RAM and Seekins Ford Lincoln. They all partnered with ABATE for this good cause.
Collection boxes are also at these locations: Ivory Jacks, Food Factory, Harley Outpost, Napa Stores, Northern Power Sports, Frontier Glass, Denali Industrial, and Alaska Fun Center.
