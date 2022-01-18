The trial of Steven H. Downs continued Tuesday with prosecutors largely focusing on the evening of April 25, 1993, mere hours before 20-year-old Sophie Sergie was found raped, stabbed and shot in a dorm bathtub at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
Testimony resumed after a five-day break caused by two trial participants’ Covid-19 exposure, court officials said last week.
Downs, 47, faces charges of first-degree murder and first-degree sexual assault in connection with the death of Sergie, of Pitkas Point, whose body was discovered by custodial staff in a bathtub the afternoon of April 26, 1993.
Eric Newlin, a former UAF student, testified that he met Sergie the night of April 25 and went to Goldstream Cinema, Murphy Dome and Safeway with Sergie and two other students before dropping her off at Bartlett Hall Sunday evening.
“It was just another spring day for me, I believe,” Newlin told jurors.
Joelene Nanouk, a residential adviser at the university and former roommate of Sergie, corroborated Newlin’s account of that Sunday evening and emphasized that the group had not been drinking or doing drugs.
“After the movies we went for a ride to Murphy Dome and then dropped her off at Bartlett Hall,” Nanouk said.
After Sergie was dropped at Bartlett Hall, she reportedly went to the second floor dorm room of Shirley Akelkok, a hometown friend with whom she was staying at the time of her death, and ate pizza before leaving to smoke a cigarette in the women’s bathroom just after midnight. Akelkok resumed her testimony Tuesday.
Akelkok reportedly left her room to sleep at her boyfriend’s between 3 to 10 minutes after Sergie went to smoke in the second floor bathroom. Akelkok was surprised to find the door unlocked and the room untouched upon her return Monday morning. Akelkok testified last week that she had seen Downs walking down the second floor stairwell of Bartlett Hall after leaving her room early Monday morning.
“It wasn’t like I was going down the stairs and I was looking, looking, looking,” Akelkok told jurors, explaining that she remembers Downs wearing a white T-shirt and jeans and walking with two other students.
Akelkok told defense attorney Jim Howaniec that she did not recall if Downs had a weapon in the dorm stairwell.
“It was kinda like a glance and then kept walking,” she said. “I didn’t look at his hands, that would have been kind of odd.”
The trial is expected to last for at least six weeks and will resume Wednesday with witness testimony from Vanessa Allen, a freshman at UAF who took a shower about 12:30 a.m. in the second floor bathroom of Bartlett Hall on April 26, 1993.