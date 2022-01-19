A former resident of Bartlett Hall dormitory at the University of Alaska Fairbanks testified Wednesday that she saw a man leave the second floor bathroom in a hurry the morning that 20-year-old Sophie Sergie was found raped, stabbed and shot in the bathroom in 1993.
“I didn’t get a real good look, it was brief,” Melanie Segunik said, adding that the man was not someone she recognized and the interaction lasted less than two seconds.
Segunik, whose dorm room was directly across from the bathroom, said she heard a distant bang between 11 p.m. and midnight the evening of April 25, 1993. Approximately an hour and a half later, she left her room to use the communal restroom.
While she was washing her hands, Segunik said a young man exited the shower area and swiftly left the bathroom without making eye contact. She said the man “could have been Caucasian” and was wearing a gray patterned shirt, had short dark hair and was approximately 5 foot, 8 inches in stature.
Jim Howaniec, an attorney for Steven Downs, pointed out that Segunik had previously told troopers that she had seen a “dark skinned man” leaving the bathroom the morning of April 26, 1993. Segunik said that she had grown up in a rural village with little exposure to other races but knew the man was not Alaska Native.
“The person wasn’t the white, white Caucasian,” Segunik explained.
Steven H. Downs, 47, of Auburn, Maine, faces charges of first-degree murder and first-degree sexual assault in connection with the death of Sergie, of Pitkas Point, whose body was discovered by custodial staff the afternoon of April 26, 1993. He was arrested and extradited to Alaska in 2019 after a family member submitted DNA to a genealogy website that reportedly matched DNA from the crime scene.
A woman who showered a few feet from where Sergie’s body was later discovered testified that she heard an alarming, loud thud around 2 a.m April 26, 1993.
“At first I thought somebody fell, I wasn’t sure what was going on,” said Jennifer Roy, a then-senior student at the university who lived on the second floor of Bartlett Hall. “It was a very loud sound. It scared me on my side of the shower.”
“Something seemed really off to me. I did start to go over there and then I just thought, ‘I don’t want to interrupt somebody,’ ‘Maybe this isn’t any of my business,’” she told jurors. “It’s always bothered me that I didn’t.”
Karen Corrigan, a former student officer with the University Police Department, testified Wednesday that nothing seemed out of place during a routine patrol of Bartlett Hall the morning of April 26, 1993, around 12:15 a.m.
The trial is expected to last six weeks. Witness testimony will continue Thursday morning at Rabinowitz Courthouse.