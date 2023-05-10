Ten lucky guessers, from Fairbanks and North Pole to Sand Point, will share $222,101 — $22,210 per winner — for correctly guessing that the Nenana Ice Classic tripod would move and stop the clock at 4:01 p.m. on Monday, May 8.

The winners include Kathryn Wilson, Jim Hightower Pool, Georgina Gooch, Kristina Nee, Brian Ahrens, Michelle Rountree, Jeanine Lillo, Lou Kuchenoff, Cold Calculators 2023 and Anonymous.

Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.