Ten lucky guessers, from Fairbanks and North Pole to Sand Point, will share $222,101 — $22,210 per winner — for correctly guessing that the Nenana Ice Classic tripod would move and stop the clock at 4:01 p.m. on Monday, May 8.
The winners include Kathryn Wilson, Jim Hightower Pool, Georgina Gooch, Kristina Nee, Brian Ahrens, Michelle Rountree, Jeanine Lillo, Lou Kuchenoff, Cold Calculators 2023 and Anonymous.
The winners listed hometowns from around the state, including Fairbanks, North Pole, Sandpoint, Palmer, Wasilla, Eagle River and Anchorage.
Tripod watchers got excited Sunday when the tripod fell over, but did not stop the clock. Instead it remained locked in an ice jam in the middle of the river. Open water continued flowing upstream of the tripod and a giant chunk of ice finally moved it enough to stop the clock on Monday afternoon.
It’s not uncommon for there to be numerous winners at the contest every year. Anyone can buy a $3 ticket between February 1 and April 5 and guess the exact date, hour and minute that the tripod will fall as the Tanana River ice goes out.
The Nenana Ice Classic has been ongoing since 1917, when a group of engineers surveying for the Alaska Railroad bet a total of $800 guessing when the river would break up. Now, it’s a tradition that people around the world enjoy.
