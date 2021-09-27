Hundreds of state employees are expected to start working remotely today as Alaska tries to manage a Covid-19 case surge that is the highest in the nation.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy has directed state commissioners to emphasize work-at-home measures for state workers that will extend through Oct. 29. State workers will continue to offer public services.
In a Sept. 22 memo, Dunleavy stated that “the state of Alaska will go into enhanced hybrid work posture with an emphasis on teleworking to the maximum extent practical, while still maintaining public facing presence and services.”
Covid risks will be reassessed to determine whether the work-at-home measure will be extended past 30 days.
The state employs Alaska’s largest workforce, at 15,000 people. State employees are concentrated in Juneau and Anchorage but work across Alaska, with a sizable presence in Fairbanks that includes the following offices:
• Department of Natural Resources, Public Information Center, 3700 Airport Way
• Department of Transportation, Northern Region, 2301 Peger Road
• Division of Geological & Geophysical Surveys, 3354 College Road
• Fish and Game Office, 1300 College Road
• Permanent Fund Dividend Office, 510 Second Ave.
Transportation Commissioner Ryan Anderson wrote to employees that the telework measure “will help us slow the spread of the virus and contribute to the goal of keeping our medical care facilities open and able to treat Alaskans when and if they need assistance, from Covid-19 or any other illness or injury.
“For all of you that are able to telework, please work with your supervisors and division directors to determine the best course of action,” Anderson wrote.
At the University of Alaska Fairbanks, Chancellor Dan White informed staff and faculty last week that university leaders will implement the telework initiative per the governor’s direction.
“I have asked vice chancellors to work with their units to evaluate and implement telework to the extent practical starting Monday for at least the next month,” White said in a letter emailed to all employees.
In addition, White wrote that university leadership has been working out “the details of a UAF full-time faculty vaccination requirement. Once that work is done, I will discuss implementation scenarios with the president.”
The proposed vaccine mandate is unrelated to the governor’s initiative on working from home.
Nation’s highest Covid rate
Alaska has the highest number of new Covid cases per 100,000 residents of any state, according to tracking by the New York Times. Wyoming ranks second, and West Virginia third.
Alaska has been experiencing an increase in Covid cases from the highly contagious Delta variant, with new diagnoses averaging 1,043 new cases per day for the past week, according to Sept. 26 data by the New York Times.
While Dunleavy has encouraged Alaska residents to get vaccinated, the governor has been criticized in the media for not advocating more strongly for inoculations, face coverings and physical distancing.
The state does not require face coverings in state facilities or offices, except for in high-risk settings such as nursing homes.
The governor previously imposed a hybrid telework model as the 2020 pandemic was easing, which enabled state employees to do their jobs remotely while still going to the workplace for a percentage of the time.
Employees had worked with supervisors to complete a telework agreement form that detailed work hours remotely and in the office.