Teklanika Campground at Mile 29 of the Denali Park Road will temporarily close beginning Monday due to grizzly bear activity, according to the National Park Service.
Several grizzly bears have been frequenting the Teklanika area for the past month, particularly a subadult that has been seen in and around Teklanika campground. That bear has displayed behavior, including numerous close encounters with park visitors, that warrants wildlife management steps, according to a news release.
These bears were not involved with the recent bear attack that took place 30 miles to the west of Teklanika Campground.
Initially, the closure will last for seven days, while the park wildlife team tries to capture the subadult grizzly. A culvert trap will be placed in the campground, to capture and attach a radio collar to the bear, which will then be released on site. The on-site release occurs in conjunction with negative stimuli such as cracker shells and bean bag rounds fired from a shotgun, barking dogs, and yelling by park staff. According to a press release, the bear then develops a negative association for this location. This is known as a “hard release.”
For the safety of visitors, park staff, and the bear, the campground needs to remain closed for the duration of this operation, according to the release.
If the operation is successful, the campground may reopen as early as Sept. 6. If a longer closure is necessary, the park service will close the campground for the remainder of the season. It is already scheduled to close for the winter in mid-September.
Anyone who has a Teklanika Campground reservation between Monday and Sept. 5 should contact 800-622-7275 for more information. More information at the Denali National Park website: www.nps.gov/dena.