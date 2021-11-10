Lands now available to Alaska Native Vietnam veterans under a federal allotment program are “extraordinarily limited” and far from the Interior, a Tanana Chiefs Conference official said this week.
April Monroe, real estate director at TCC, said applicants for the free land conveyances are “being asked to choose between glacial lands in the Gulf of Alaska or tundra near the Canadian border.”
The limited options are canceling interest for individuals early in the application process, Monroe said in a phone interview with the News-Miner.
At issue is a federal lands allotment program passed by Congress that enables Alaska Native Vietnam veterans to obtain free parcels designated by the government.
Monroe and other TCC officials attribute a lack of interest to limited land options and concerns about the process. “The lack of applications is due to the poor land availability,” Monroe said.
“Veterans are not able to choose lands from their home village area, or lands that were traditionally in use,” Monroe said. “We hope that a more serious and relevant land base is offered to veterans in the near future.”
There are two large swaths of available lands, according to an interactive map produced by the Bureau of Land Management. But they are difficult to reach and distant from any population center. The map shows the following areas of available lands:
• Parcels east of Anchorage and west of Juneau. Tracts are near the Canadian border and south of Wrangell-St. Elias Wilderness Preserve.
• Parcels west of the Togiak Wilderness and the Aleutian chain. Subdivided lots are on and near the shores of Kuskokwim Bay.
“Having, for example, an elder veteran from Minto not able to apply for his own fish camp but asked to choose between glacial lands in the Gulf of Alaska or tundra near the Canadian border is the kind of scenario this has created and is a big factor in the lack of applications,” Monroe said.
The Interior Department recently announced plans to add 28 million acres to 1.6 million acres already available through the land allotment program.
The Alaska Native Vietnam Era Veterans Land Allotment Program was established two years ago and potentially opens up more lands to eligible individuals.
The 2019 Dingell Act provided a five-year window for applications, with a deadline of Dec. 29, 2025.
But Monroe said there is uncertainty by tribal members about the additional lands. Interior parcels include 448,000 acres off the Richardson Highway toward the Nenana River.
The Bureau of Land Management has listed the additional lands as “potentially available,” subject to a “public land order” review. Monroe said veterans see these conditions as another barrier.
The land is pledged but not available, she said, reflecting previous problems implementing the land allotment program for Alaska Native Vietnam veterans, which dates back 50 years to the end of the Vietnam War.
The Interior Department is undertaking an outreach in Alaska to connect and communicate with the Alaska Native veterans, who are elderly. Time is running out for the men who remain.
The original period for land selection was during the Vietnam War, but many Alaska Native soldiers had just returned home from battle and were not prepared to apply. “This cost many veterans their opportunity to receive an allotment. It is a wrong that needs to be righted,” Monroe said.
Political leaders agree. In 2021, Monroe said that more needs to be done to provide assurance and certainty.
“The land allotments are a great idea in theory but not in practice,” she said. “There is continued systemic unwillingness to release Native lands owed to Native people.”