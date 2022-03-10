The Fairbanks North Star Borough has opened the application period for an up to 10-year property tax holiday that leaders hope spurs construction of multi-family housing near Eielson Air Force Base.
Growth at the air base has led to a borough housing crunch, especially in North Pole. This tax break is the hoped-for release valve. It has the potential to save people building multi-unit housing tens of thousands of dollars, if not hundreds of thousands, in property taxes — or at least defer the payments to a later date.
The Borough Assembly will ultimately review and approve applications and has discretionary authority to grant tax exemptions or deferrals. The tax break applies in the city limits of Fairbanks and North Pole along with an area of North Pole designated a Military Facility Zone in 2018.
“We wanted to get the application out there in time for the possible building to start this year,” Lanien Livingston, borough public information officer, wrote in an email. “We were also thinking about potential supply chain issues that may impact the construction of multi-family housing units.”
The application for the multi-family housing tax incentive is available online at bit.ly/3sYrXNy. The filing fee is $300. The application period will remain open through the end of 2023. Housing must be constructed within two years after tax incentives are approved.
An estimated 220 U.S. Air Force personnel, in connection with the addition of four KC-135 Stratotankers, are set to begin arriving at Eielson Air Force Base in October, and the mayor’s office projects they will need 132 housing units. That’s on top of a much larger wave of personnel who have been arriving in connection with the addition of 54 F-35 fighter jets at the air base. Borough Mayor Bryce Ward warned of a housing “stress point,” or shortage, this summer, particularly in the 99705 zip code, in a speech before the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce earlier this year.
Meeting the need
Applicants must show the development “will address demand, serve a housing need, and meet energy rating standards,” the application reads. The tax incentive is for “entirely new residential units and not an extension or modification of existing structures.”
Other rules apply, including that the housing must offer “permanent provisions for living, sleeping, eating, cooking and sanitation.”
Developments involving five or more housing units would qualify for an exemption or deferral for up to 10 years. For less than five units, the exemption or deferral would last up to two years.
Applications for the tax break will also be subject to review from the borough Economic Development Commission, which “may provide a recommendation to the assembly,” the application reads.
Those approved for the tax break will need to file paperwork every year and pay an annual $150 fee.
“If at any time during the exemption period, the number of units in service drops below the number of units approved, the exemption will be terminated by the assessor,” the application reads.
The same goes for using the property “for anything other than residential purposes.”
The residential units in the Military Facility Zone that would be eligible for the borough tax break could be sold or leased.
A majority of U.S. Air Force personnel, or 69%, would prefer to lease, according to the mayor’s office.
The tax exemption would be transferrable under certain conditions.
The assembly unanimously adopted the multi-family housing tax incentive last month.