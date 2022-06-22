Saying that “it looks like Nick Begich has already called in the lawyers,” a spokeswoman for Tara Sweeney said Wednesday the U.S. House candidate does not plan to challenge a decision by election officials not to place her name on the August ballot.
Karina Waller, Sweeney’s campaign manager, said on social media that supporters continue to hold out hope that she will advance from the primary to the top four front-runners whose names will come before voters at the polls on Aug. 16.
“Our campaign will continue to wait for the election to be certified, but we do not intend to contest the Division of Elections’ current opinion,” Waller said in a message posted to Twitter late Tuesday. “We believe they will ultimately come to the right decision on this matter.”
Sweeney served as the nation's first Alaska Native assistant secretary of Indian Affairs. The ANSCA Regional Association said in April that Alaskans had "the historic opportunity to elect Sweeney the state's first Alaska Native and female congressperson."
But Sweeney’s campaign learned Tuesday that she would not advance to the final four in the Alaska primary election after third-place finisher Al Gross abruptly ended his campaign. Sweeney had been in fifth place.
Under Alaska’s open primary and ranked-choice voting system, the four candidates with the most votes move on to the general election.
The Alaska Division of Elections — responding to a complaint from the Begich campaign — said in a letter Tuesday that “Alaska does not permit the fifth-place candidate to advance.” Begich’s lawyers had argued that the time period for Sweeney’s name to advance to the top four had expired under state law.
Election officials also said they would remove Gross’ name from the general election ballot.
Gross withdrew 57 days prior to the special general election. State law requires that a candidate's withdrawal precede the election by at least 64 days for the name of the fifth-place finisher to be added to the ballot.
Gail Fenumiai, director of the Division of Elections, said that any legal challenge to the determination should be done immediately, as the the division would need a final court decision by next week in order to print ballots in time for the Aug. 16 election.
The special U.S. House election is to finish the term of the late Rep. Don Young, who died in March at age 88.
Sarah Palin drew 27.02% of the vote, followed by Begich with 19.13%, Gross with 12.63%, Mary Peltola with 10.06% and Sweeney with 5.92%.
