Rain or shine, Tanana Valley State Fair brought the Fairbanks community out to the Fairgrounds to enjoy food, performances, carousels and farm animals.
“The fair has been wonderful,” Tanana Valley State Fair Executive Director Mahla Strohmaier said. “The people who have been coming out and the vendors are all happy to be in a community setting again. The atmosphere here is just nice, warm, giving and friendly.”
With around 10,000 people each day last weekend, the turnout brought more attendants than in previous years, Strohmaier said.
“It could be so many things,” she said about the change. “It could be the new vendors, it could be coming back to see their old friends, the vendors that we haven’t seen in two years. It could be just because it’s a community event to do which we’re all hungry for.”
Fewer people came to the Canned Food Day on Thursday, compared to 2019, but the event still raised 20,500 pounds of food.
“People are giving and people are enjoying being part of the community,” Strohmaier said.
The bigger crowd of attendants this year comes against the office and fair crew being short staffed.
“We started the fair with about 20 fewer coworkers than we wanted to,” she said. “But the group that we have is awesome: they have been working morning till night. None of us have slept for the last two weeks.”
The conditions favored the event for the most part.
“We had the most beautiful weather for the first week, so we couldn’t have asked for more,” Strohmaier said. “And it wouldn’t be the fair if we didn’t have a little bit of rain.”
If Sunday brings pouring rain, the organizers might cancel the dance party.
“We’ll have to wait and see how it goes,” Strohmaier said.
The attendee Elizabeth Wepprecht said: “It sucks that it’s raining but it’s still fun. A lot of vendors are here too.”
The number of vendors featured actually grew this year, with around 170 businesses total and 41 of them new at the event.
One of the new vendors was Delightful Fudge, a new local business that naturally came to life.
“About a year ago, my daughter was pregnant and wanted fudge,” the owner Kansas Casteel said. “I made it for her, and everybody tasted it and said, ‘Oh, you should sell it!’”
Now, Casteel sells more than 20 flavors of fudge and is constantly looking for new ideas.
“I just try to create more — I take people’s advice and I will work on it and see what I can do,” she said.
Food was drawing many of the visitors to the fair, including Samantha Johnson and her family.
“We are more of food people,” she said. “So far, we’ve got nachos, coffee, and we are looking for fried zucchini.”
Besides shopping, eating and going on rides, attendants of the fair on Saturday could listen to classical music performances, participate in contests and look at farm animals.
Overall, the fair didn’t have as many exhibit entries this year as usual, but some categories became more popular— for example, creative writing and flowers, where the “judges were up all night,” Strohmaier said. The lego competition received about 64 entries, she added.
“We didn’t know what to expect and what we got was unexpected,” she said. “I know that sounds redundant, but it just underscores what we’ve learned in the last year and a half — you just never know.”
Donna Russel, who bought a season pass to the fair, spent some time on Saturday showing her son Dylan turkeys.
“His favorite thing is the merry go round and the animals,” she said. “So far it’s been cows, pigs and turkeys.”
Russel said she wished the fair had a petting zoo.
“But then again, it’s Covid, so I’m happy they’re doing it at all.”
Strohmaier agreed: “We are very fortunate because on the fairgrounds we still have enough room to social distancing and give people the space that they’re hoping for and yet still have an enjoyable time. Overall, the event has been a success — even just for the fact that we’re able to do this.”
