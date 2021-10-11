The Tanana Valley Sportsmen’s Association Gun Show made its return to Fairbanks this past weekend, with early morning crowds lined up outside the door, eagerly waiting to see the firearms and accessories vendors were selling at the show.
On Saturday, president of Tanana Valley Sportsmen’s Association Grant Lewis said he hoped the two-day event would get several hundred people through the door.
“This is the first time that we’ve had a show here, so hopefully it will be a success,” Lewis said. “We’re hoping for the best.”
Lewis said this year’s show featured 60 vendors, selling a variety of firearms ranging from hunting rifles to modern semi-automatic weapons. Other types of weapons and accessories, such as knives, reloading gear and handmade fur mittens, were also being sold.
“Some of them are licensed firearm dealers but a good share of them are just individuals, they’ve got two or three extra guns that they want to try to trade up to something better,” Lewis explained.
Ale Aguilar of York, Pennsylvania, said he visited the show just to look around on Saturday. Aguilar moved to Fairbanks in January and is enlisted in the Army.
“I just wanted to see what’s available, mostly for ammunition, and see if there are any good deals on firearms,” Aguilar said. “I’m looking for mostly older guns, like C&R guns, old war guns and ammo.”
Others said they attended the event to sell guns, show support for the Second Amendment and promote gun safety.
“It seems like our Second Amendment rights keep slipping slowly and slowly, you know, away from us,” said Jermery Smith, owner of The Arms Room in North Pole and a first-time vendor at the TVSA Gun Show. “I think it’s important to keep guns in the hands of responsible gun owners versus criminals, and I think that’s something we’re here to promote.”
“It seems like a good turnout so far, it’s exciting,” Smith added.
Groups such as the Fairbanks Alaska Shooters and local Cowboy Action Shooting Club used the show to recruit new members for their rifle clubs, and other vendors like Rachelle Rogers from Delta Fur Company sold handmade goods to attendees, which included interior fur hats, mittens and slippers.
Lewis said the Tanana Valley Sportsmen’s Association hopes to host another gun show in the spring depending on the success of the weekend event.
“If it works out good enough the club will make several hundred dollars at least and we can look at what we did wrong or didn’t do enough of this weekend and do another one in April,” he said.