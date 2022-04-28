Plans for a health care center in Tanana that have been talked about for 20 years suddenly moved forward Tuesday with unanimous passage in the U.S. House of the Don Young Alaska Native Health Care Land Transfers Act.
Adopted on a voice vote, the legislation will convey an estimated 11 acres in Tanana to the Tanana Tribal Council. The bill also conveys land to the Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium and the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium.
“We are thankful to our congressional delegation, which has been behind this every step of the way,” said Julie Roberts Hyslop, second chief of the Native village of Tanana. “All of our leadership through the years helped to make sure this happened.”
The Senate received the bill Wednesday, with U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski expected to take a lead on its passage.
Murkowski has introduced a bill in each Congress since 2015 for the land transfer from the Department of Health and Human Services to the Tanana Tribal Council. In 2022, there is optimism for final passage.
Improving health care in rural Alaska
The goal of the legislation is to expand and improve health care in rural and off-the-road communities in Alaska.
Named in honor of 88-year-old Rep. Don Young, the legislation was a focus of the congressman prior to his unexpected death on March 18. Initially called the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium Land Transfer Act, the House bill was introduced by Young in January.
Prior to its unanimous passage this week, the legislation was renamed in his honor. “On the Natural Resources Committee, Don was a fierce champion of Alaska Natives and all Indigenous peoples,” said Democratic Rep. Raúl Grijalva of Arizona, in tribute to Young this month.
Site of former Indian Health Service Hospital
In Tanana, Roberts Hyslop said plans are to build a health center at the former site of the Indian Health Service Hospital in Tanana, which closed in 1982.
After the hospital shut down, the federal government required that the property continue to be used for health-related services. Currently, a health clinic, elder center and tribal government office are at the site.
Roberts Hyslop said that most health care services moved to the Chief Andrew Isaac Health Center in Fairbanks, more than 125 miles away. The medical center serves villages along the Tanana and Yukon rivers.
Although the Tanana Tribal Council is in the early stages of planning for the new Tanana health facility, Roberts Hyslop said that care is likely to focus on behavioral health and possibly addiction treatment.
Roberts Hyslop said that there are long waits to see behavioral health providers, and the distance that people must travel makes access a challenge.
“It is difficult for people to get [care] in Fairbanks, and there is not enough focus on behavioral health issues,” Roberts Hylsop said. “Services are fragmented, and you have to get on a waitlist.”
In 2021, Murkowski, who is vice chair of the Committee on Indian Affairs, said the legislation is necessary to improve health services for Alaska Native communities.
Said Murkowski: “Without the [federal land transfers], these communities cannot expand or replace outdated health care facilities or have control and ownership over improvements made to their facilities and land while under Department of Health and Human Services title.”
Roberts Hyslop said that the proposed land transfer will give the Tanana Tribal Council more control over future management and development.
The Tanana Tribal Council is the sovereign tribal government village of Tanana, with 1,300 enrolled members. But Roberts Hyslop said that the new health facility is likely to serve a much larger population in Alaska’s Interior.
“There are different plans to try to set up some type of treatment center to help the people of the Interior,” Roberts Hyslop told the News-Miner. “We are just beginning the process of deciding the types of services we in Tanana would like to offer. There is a need for care out there that is not readily available.”