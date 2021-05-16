Tanana Chiefs Conference (TCC) is reviewing Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s plan to protect an endowment that eases the high cost of electricity in rural Alaska by incorporating it in the state Constitution.
“TCC believes there could be benefit to the program by enshrining it in the state Constitution, if this is done correctly and if it reduces the potential for future political battles,” said Dave Messier, TCC’s rural energy coordinator.
TCC “will continue to evaluate the governor’s proposal from a variety of angles to ensure it accomplishes the original goal of the program by reducing energy costs for rural residents across the state,” he said.
The PCE program has lowered energy costs for tens of thousands of Alaska households to bring them closer in line with rates households pay in Fairbanks and other Alaska cities.
“There is still substantial disparity, but it certainly has reduced the costs for rural ratepayers,” Messier said.
Under Dunleavy’s plan, the Power Cost Equalization (PCE) endowment would be rolled into the Alaska Permanent Fund. The PCE endowment is valued at roughly $1 billion.
“We continue to review this plan, as TCC considers the potential impacts,” Messier said.
The Dunleavy administration wants the Permanent Fund to be incorporated in the Alaska Constitution to ensure its sustainability.
The governor has called for a pair of special legislative sessions this summer.
Lawmakers will review a constitutional amendment by Dunleavy. They also will adopt the state budget and allocate federal Covid-19 dollars.
According to the governor’s office, his amendment:
• Guarantees a Permanent Fund dividend for every eligible Alaskan now and for future generations.
• Creates a fair and sustainable 50/50 split of Permanent Fund earnings between dividends and state services.
• Shields the $1 billion power cost equalization endowment from lawmakers by depositing it in the fund’s corpus.
• Protects future state budgets from significant deficits by transferring $3 billion from the Permanent Fund earning reserves to constitutional budget reserves.
Helping 10% of Alaska's
population
The Power Cost Equalization endowment is a critical piece of state infrastructure, much in the same way as the Bradley Lake Hydroelectric project and the Parks Highway, Messier said.
More than 82,000 Alaskans in 192 rural communities benefit from PCE, or just over 10% of the population.
The PCE program was established in the 1980s as an affordable energy solution for rural communities, where electricity costs can be five times higher than households pay in Fairbanks, Juneau and Anchorage.
PCE was developed as a compromise for comparable state investments in railbelt electrical infrastructure and hydroelectric projects.
“We certainly appreciate the governor’s focus on enshrining the PCE program in the state Constitution, because it is vital for so many Alaskans,” Messier said.
