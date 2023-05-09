Tanan Chiefs Conference Building

Tanana Chiefs Conference Al Ketzler Sr. Building, 201 First Ave., is seen Aug. 16, 2020, in Fairbanks. 

 News-Miner

Two of Alaska’s largest regional tribal organizations signaled Monday they intend to withdraw from the Alaska Federation of Natives, largely on grounds of wanting to independently chart their own course.

Both the Central Council of Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska and the Tanana Chiefs Conference issued statements on their departure from the state’s largest Alaska Native organization. The Tlingit and Indian Tribes represent 32,000 members and is the state’s largest federally recognized tribal organization, while TCC represents 42 Interior villages.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.