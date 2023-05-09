Two of Alaska’s largest regional tribal organizations signaled Monday they intend to withdraw from the Alaska Federation of Natives, largely on grounds of wanting to independently chart their own course.
Both the Central Council of Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska and the Tanana Chiefs Conference issued statements on their departure from the state’s largest Alaska Native organization. The Tlingit and Indian Tribes represent 32,000 members and is the state’s largest federally recognized tribal organization, while TCC represents 42 Interior villages.
TCC's executive board approved its withdrawal on April 28, followed by its letter of intent to AFN.
In a statement Monday, TCC said its issues are largely due to lack of action on AFN’s part over past few years on critical issues such as subsistence salmon fishing.
“TCC Tribal leaders have made it clear that the biggest priority for them is the protection of our salmon and ways of life,” the organization said in its statement Monday. “Over the past few years, over 40 resolutions were passed by the full board at AFN that support a subsistence way of life, but no significant action has been taken on those directives."
While TCC stated it respects the federation's efforts over the years, "it is important that TCC align itself with partners that help further our priorities and share our same voice."
TCC noted the resources it invests into AFN can be better used "to their maximum potential to advance TCC’s Tribal priorities."
The organization's withdrawal doesn't preclude individual tribes from remaining.
"Tribes can still make their own decision on whether they want to remain a member of AFN and attend their annual Convention," TCC stated. Additionally, Interior tribes retain the right to an Interior seat, per AFN bylaws.
The Tlingit and Haida decided to depart in an effort toward "strengthening the Tribe’s sovereignty through economic development initiatives and building the infrastructure for advancing the Tribe’s priorities," the central council stated Monday.
Tlingit and Haida officials cited the need for the tribe to chart its own course.
"It has always been in the best interest of the Tribe to directly promote, advance and advocate for our people and communities, and we have positioned the Tribe and strategically built our capacity to do just that," said President Richard Chalyee Éesh Peterson. "The truth of the matter is our Executive Council has diverse areas of expertise and this has been a true strength in the governance of our Tribe."
The tribe will continue "to collaborate with AFN where it is needed," Peterson added.
AFN officials said the organization will not make a statement until its board meets next week.
The two organizations’ departure reflects an exodus in recent years. Three of the 12 regional Alaska Native Corporations have cut ties with AFN in the past six years, including Doyon Limited, which left in 2020.
Doyon reaffirmed its 2020 decision to leave in a May 1 statement, noting AFN has done little to advance the cause of its 20,400 shareholders after years of concern.
"Doyon engaged with AFN for over a decade, sharing our concerns and advocating for continued improvement in the AFN organization, decision-making, and services provided to its members; these requests were all made well prior to the decision to withdraw," Doyon said it its statement.
The Interior corporation attempted to introduce and promote reforms since 2009 but stated efforts had stalled by 2012, prompting the organization to briefly withdraw. Doyon later rejoined "but remained dismayed by AFN’s resistance to continued improvement."
"Importantly, processes for reviewing and addressing conflict among AFN’s members remained problematic," Doyon stated.
A breaking point came after AFN took a position on the side of the National Park Service in a 2019 U.S. Supreme Court case that ultimately ruled John Sturgeon's right to use a hovercraft for moose hunting in the Yukon-Charlie National Preserve.
"This position was directly averse to Doyon’s position and the interests of our shareholders," Doyon stated. "The National Park Service’s position in the case would have allowed the federal government to regulate ANCSA lands within conservation units as if they were public federal lands and not lands privately owned by Alaska Native shareholders."
Aleut Corporation, which represents Alaska Native shareholders in the Aleutian Islands, departed AFN last year in protest to a resolution that conflicted with its regional interests. The resolution called for reduced fisheries in Area M, an Alaska state-managed fishery, in an effort to increase salmon runs on the Yukon and Kuskokwim rivers.
The potential reduction or closure would've impacted fishermen in the Aleutians and Southwest Alaska, as well as industry stakeholders in the East Aleutians Borough. The Alaska Board of Fisheries ultimately rejected a proposition in February that would have reduced summer fisheries by 60%; a bill co-sponsored by Sen. Donny Olson (D-Golovin) and Sen. Scott Kawasaki (D-Fairbanks) to achieve similar affects is making slow progress.
Several Native organizations, including TCC, back a call to restrict fishing activity, especially after the 2021 and 2022 crashes to the summer chum and chinook runs.
The Arctic Slope Regional Corporation withdrew in 2019, citing several long-standing differences.