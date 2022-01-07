Tanana Chiefs Conference has refuted claims that a special meeting held last month violated the nonprofit organization’s bylaws.
The response is the latest in the ongoing legal battle between the villages of Dot Lake and Healy Lake and four members of the Tanana Chiefs Conference (TCC) executive board. The original complaint, filed Nov. 22, 2021, in civil superior court, claimed the defendants engaged in financial malfeasance, illegal meetings and a secret agreement to pay off an unnamed former employee.
An amended complaint filed the following month maintained that TCC vice president Charlene Stern called an illegal meeting on Dec. 15 for the purpose of recalling former Chief P.J. Simon without requests from 12 or more directors.
Under TCC bylaws, a special meeting of the full board of directors must be called by the president or at the request of 12 or more directors representing at least two villages. Last week, TCC issued a public statement vehemently denying the amended complaints allegations.
“The news media reports that the amended complaint raises questions about the Special Full Board of Directors Meeting that took place on December 15th. That meeting was properly called by TCC Tribes in full accordance with TCC’s bylaws,” the release read. “More than the required twelve Directors requested the meeting to address the worsening internal management issues at TCC.”
According to the release, former chief Simon and “a few” other TCC board members participated in the filing of the lawsuit and disclosed confidential information, directly violating the board of directors code of ethics.
“They disclosed confidential TCC corporate information, disclosed confidential personnel information, and disclosed privileged legal advice in the lawsuit,” the release stated. “This violates those Directors’ fiduciary duties to TCC and to its member Tribes.”
“It is not possible for a TCC Director to ethically ‘fulfill the duties of a Director to TCC’ while disclosing confidential TCC information to the press and public and to carry out an active media campaign against TCC,” the release concluded.
Attorney Michael Walleri, who represents the villages of Dot Lake and Healy Lake, did not respond to a request for comment regarding his representation of Simon. It is unclear whether Simon is involved in the ongoing lawsuit, however, on Nov. 12, 2021, Walleri stated: “I’m an attorney here in Fairbanks, and I represent the president, I’m his personal attorney,” during a TCC special Full Board of Directors Meeting.
“Right now, our focus needs to be towards healing and rebuilding TCC after the damaging actions of the previous administration,” Acting President Brian Ridley said in a statement. “However, we must and we will continue to defend our organization, including our leadership and employees, against these vicious and untruthful attacks.”