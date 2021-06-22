A blaze at the Two Rivers/Pleasant Valley Community Association appears to have been two fires that burned on each end of the building, according to Bob Sugden, who is on the association’s board of directors.
One fire was in a janitorial closet and one in a storage space. Both occurred at the same time on Saturday morning.
“A building doesn’t just spontaneously combust,” Sugden said.
Authorities are investigating it as arson, according to an Alaska State Trooper dispatch.
The fires appear to have been set from inside of the building. A window in the storage area where one fire burned looks to have been forced open, according to Sugden.
Security cameras outside the building were repositioned.
The fire was discovered around 7:30 a.m. when a pastor was attempting to enter the building. He was hit with a blast of smoke and hot air when he opened the door and called for help. People were able to put out the fires with hoses and fire extinguishers.
One fire melted the plastic water system, and the building’s water supply ultimately put out the blaze. The damage to the building was not extensive, but the interior will require repairs.
Sugden said he had no ideas as to a potential motive. The community center building is primarily a community gathering space. It hosts a weekly food distribution, which was what was set up on Saturday morning.
This is the second community association building to catch fire in a month. In May, the Pleasant Valley Free Thrift Store burned. The cause of that fire, which completely destroyed the building, remains unknown. Sugden said an inspector that investigated the blaze found no clues as to the cause.
Anyone with information about the fires is asked to contact Deputy Fire Marshal Kyle Carrington at 907-451-5200 or kyle.carrington@alaska.gov.
