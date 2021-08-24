lclifford @newsminer.com
A shooting suspect is on the run after an Alaska State Trooper was shot in Anchor Point Monday afternoon, officials said.
The trooper was shot at around 1 p.m. in the downtown Anchor Point area and was flown to an Anchorage area hospital for additional medical treatment. The trooper is currently in fair condition, according to the trooper dispatch report.
Law enforcement is currently searching for 60-year-old Anchor Point resident Bret Herrick in connection to this incident.
Herrick is considered armed and dangerous and was last seen wearing work boots, dark pants, knee-length leather trench coat, black T-shirt, and a black do-rag on his head, according to the report. Herrick is 5 feet, 10 inches, 200 pounds, bald, and has brown eyes.
Troopers are asking drivers to not pick up hitchhikers in the Anchor Point area. If you see Herrick or have information about his current location, do not approach him and call 911 immediately.