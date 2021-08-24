Law enforcement officials announced Tuesday that a 60-year-old man suspected of shooting and injuring an Alaska State Trooper in Anchor Point was taken into custody.
An unnamed Alaska State Trooper attempted to arrest Bret Herrick for outstanding warrants at a business in downtown Anchor Point shortly after 1 p.m. Monday, according to a trooper dispatch. During the confrontation, Herrick fired at the trooper and struck him multiple times, the report stated. The trooper returned shots during the incident and Herrick fled the scene on foot, the report said. Search efforts were ongoing throughout the day and into the evening.
Herrick was located near his Anchor Point home by an Alaska State Trooper Special Emergency Reaction Team around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, according to the report. He was arrested without incident on four outstanding warrants which included charges of resisting arrest, reckless endangerment and violating conditions of release, according to court records. Herrick is expected to face additional charges following Monday’s shooting, troopers said.
The injured trooper was flown to an Anchorage area hospital and is said to be in fair condition, according to the report.
The name of the trooper who fired his weapon will be released after 72 hours, in accordance with department policy. The Alaska Bureau of Investigation is conducting a thorough investigation of the incident, the report said.