A majority of residents favor adding Fairbanks North Star sixth graders to middle school, based on a school district survey. A smaller majority also favor repurposing a school building to house alternative education programs.
The results are based on a survey conducted by the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District’s school efficiency task force. The task force surveyed 2,572 parents, students, employees and community members about both consolidation and repurposing buildings.
The district is leaning toward consolidating sixth grade into middle school grades in part to cut down a $17 million budget shortfall. The district’s decisions in the upcoming district would save at least $3 million.
Survey results
When asked about moving toward a grade 6-8 middle school model, 63% agreed or strongly agreed. Another 24.22% didn’t support the decision while just under 12% were neutral.
About 59% of respondents supported repurposing a school building, while 22.5% disagreed. Another 18.4% were on the fence or had no opinion.
Superintendent Karen Melin told the school board Monday the district isn’t sure yet where students would attend school should buildings be closed.
“We can’t really answer that question until we have a decision on what direction we go,” Melin said. “It’s a little nebulous right now.”
The district is looking at closing Joy and Nordale elementary schools and consolidating Anderson and Crawford elementary schools at Eielson Air Force Base.
People were also asked to choose from four options.
Closing the Anderson and Joy school sites, repurposing Nordale for alternative education and BEST Home School programs, and merging sixth grade into middle school came out on top. Closing Anderson, Joy and Nordale and moving to the new middle school model ranked second. Leaving the grade structures unchanged but closing Anderson and Joy and repurposing Randy Smith Middle School to house alternative and homeschool programs ranked third. An option to make districtwide cuts and increase class sizes came in last.
Addressing some questions
A question that came up from parents was whether the district could accommodate an enrollment increase. Andy DeGraw, chief operations officer, said the district hasn’t faced that concern in at least 15 years.
“We can’t necessarily plan for that when we talk about facility utilization,” DeGraw said. “We planned for many years on that expectation in the Eielson/North Pole area due to the F-35 bed down but that just never occurred.”
Kate LaPlaunt, assistant superintendent of elementary schools, said some space would open in elementary schools if the district adopts a grade 6-8 middle school model.
Teacher placement was another concern, Melin said. Human Resources Executive Director Ivory McDaniel-Ilgenfritz said affected teachers would be notified a week after the board makes a decision “that they will be involuntarily transferred” but without a specific location.
“Doing this will allow teachers to apply to vacancies throughout the district that they may be interested in,” McDaniel said.
Relocating programs
Melin said relocating programs to a repurposed building serves two purposes: It centralizes alternative learning and home programs into one spot and cuts rent costs.
The district administration supports using Nordale as a repurposed building.
The district currently pays rent for both its Career Education Center and its BRIDGE program, which serves young adults with developmental disabilities. The career education program, which serves high school juniors and seniors, is housed at 724 27th Ave.; BRIDGE program is located on 12th Ave.
“The repurposed building would still be used for education, just not in the traditional brick and mortar fashion,” Melin said.
Luke Meinert, assistant superintendent for secondary education, said a centralized location will benefit BEST Homeschool and e-learning program students and could potentially entice more people into the homeschool option.
Meinert added the district initially believed a large number of CEC students were located in the South Cushman Street area, justifying the program’s current location. This later proved inaccurate, he said.
DeGraw said the district would eventually save $389,000 a year on rent, though the BRIDGE program has two years left on its lease.
Some board members had concerns about re-locating the career education program.
Board Vice President April Smith said its current location was ideal and located to other resources, based on community feedback.
“They have expressed that there are other resources around there,” Smith, listing the Fairbanks Community Food Bank, the Rescue Mission and Resource Center for Parents. “While it’s not a central location for where all students are located, it helps the kids meet other needs when they come to town for school.”
Next steps
DeGraw stressed the district’s upcoming budget depends on the choice the board makes.
“Decisions made will hugely impact our ability to balance our budget,” DeGraw said.
He added the board will be asked to vote on a final option at a Feb. 1 meeting. A budget presentation and vote will be made later that month.
Melin said making a decision is essential to provide clarity to teachers and staff “as they start their next school year.”