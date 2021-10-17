Nearly 50% of women in Alaska have experienced physical violence by an intimate partner during their lifetime, according to a new survey released last week by the Alaska Council on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault (CDVSA) and University of Alaska Anchorage Justice Center.
The 2020 Alaska Victimization Survey (AVS) polled 2,100 women in Alaska over the age of 18 on their experiences with physical and psychological intimate partner violence, stalking and sexual violence.
Alaska CDVSA Executive Director L. Diane Casto said the survey provides valuable insight into the real life experiences of Alaska women, who often do not report instances of sexual or intimate partner violence to law enforcement.
“The AVS is the only survey in the state of Alaska that gets the data collected from the victims themselves,” Casto explained. “We know that in the world of domestic violence and sexual assault, [victims] do not always report to the police. We believe that through the AVS we get a much more realistic picture of what is going on, directly from the victims that are experiencing these behaviors.”
According to the survey, 48 out of 100 women reported experiencing physical violence by an intimate partner in Alaska during their lifetime. The rate is more than double the national average, where one in five American women reported experiencing severe physical violence by an intimate partner during their lifetime, according to the Center for Disease Control.
Casto said that while experts don’t know the exact reasons why Alaska has such high rates of domestic violence and sexual assault, there are several factors to consider.
“Alcohol use both by the perpetrator of the abuse and of the victim increases the violence and the impulsivity of those who are the abusive partners. It also increases the vulnerability of the conditions that can contribute to worse situations for victims,” she said.
“I think another issue that we have been grappling with for the last few years is that, particularly in our rural communities, there’s not always a law enforcement presence. When there isn’t that person in the community that can help control what’s happening, often abuse will be carried out in a much more violent way because there is no one there to stop them or intervene in that situation.”
Although the rate of women who reported experiencing domestic violence, sexual violence or both within the past year remained steady at 8.1% during 2020, Casto said the survey found that women who were negatively impacted by the pandemic were significantly more likely to experience domestic violence.
“In those families where they experienced poor economic conditions related to the pandemic, the rates of violence did increase. We know there was an impact, we just don’t quite know exactly what it was,” she explained.
Casto said the survey’s data will help lawmakers set domestic violence prevention measures in the future.
“This survey helps give a voice to the hundreds of victims of violence across our diverse state,” she said. “With this data, policymakers are able to better align resources and to effect the areas most needed to end domestic and sexual violence in our state. We are indebted to the 2,100 women who invested time and relived these traumatic experiences by completing this survey to help all of us better understand the extent of intimate partner violence in Alaska.”