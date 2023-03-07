The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear a case in which the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a 2016 U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service rule that enshrines the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge’s long-standing prohibition on brown bear baiting, along with its decades-long approach of managing the Skilak Wildlife Recreation Area for wildlife viewing and education.
The Safari Club and state of Alaska petitioned the Supreme Court to review the Ninth Circuit Court decision in January. The Supreme Court decision to not take the case means that the Ninth Circuit Court ruling is final and that the Fish and Wildlife Service will continue to manage wildlife on lands it oversees and to set management priorities within National Wildlife Refuges.
“The Supreme Court correctly rejected this final attempt by the State of Alaska and Safari Club International to overturn the Ninth Circuit decision that prevented them from decimating the iconic wildlife populations of our magnificent Kenai National Wildlife Refuge,” said Dr. David C. Raskin, president of the Friends of Alaska National Wildlife Refuges. “The science-based regulations in the 2016 Kenai rule uphold the legal obligation of the Fish and Wildlife Service to maintain wildlife populations in their natural diversity. This is a great victory for intelligent management for the long-term benefit of wildlife for all Americans to enjoy and cherish.”
The Ninth Circuit’s decision upholds Fish and Wildlife Service’s authority and duty to protect a natural diversity of wildlife, which includes precluding hunting practices like brown bear baiting that result in the overharvest of bears and public safety risks related to baiting practices. The Ninth Circuit flatly rejected the State and Safari Club’s arguments that Alaska’s Statehood Act and the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act allowed the state to manage hunting in the Kenai Refuge in a way that conflicts with the purposes for which those lands were designated. It reaffirmed that “the federal government, and not a single state, has control over federal lands which benefit the entire country.”
“We celebrate the Supreme Court’s refusal to take up this appeal, along with the affirmation of the Fish and Wildlife Service’s authority to manage wildlife refuges to protect wildlife diversity and ensure that the Refuge supports a variety of visitor experiences, including wildlife viewing,” said Rachel Briggs, staff attorney with Trustees for Alaska. “The ruling means that the Kenai Refuge will continue to function as a true refuge for vulnerable Kenai brown bears and other species.”
The nonprofit law firm Trustees for Alaska intervened in the case on behalf of 15 clients, defending the rule alongside the Fish and Wildlife Service and arguing that the agency has an obligation to manage wildlife refuges for biological health and diversity, and necessarily has the authority to do so. Clients in the case included The Alaska Wildlife Alliance, Alaskans for Wildlife, Friends of Alaska National Wildlife Refuges, Denali Citizens Council, Copper Country Alliance, Kachemak Bay Conservation Society, Defenders of Wildlife, National Parks Conservation Association, National Wildlife Refuge Association, Northern Alaska Environmental Center, The Wilderness Society, Wilderness Watch, Alaska Chapter of the Sierra Club, Center for Biological Diversity, and the Humane Society of the United States.