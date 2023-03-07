Bear

Photo by Gosia Nuwer

The Safari Club and state of Alaska petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to review a Ninth Circuit Court decision that upheld Kenai National Wildlife Refuge’s prohibition on brown bear trapping. The Supreme Court declined to hear the case.

 Photo by Gosia Nuwer

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear a case in which the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a 2016 U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service rule that enshrines the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge’s long-standing prohibition on brown bear baiting, along with its decades-long approach of managing the Skilak Wildlife Recreation Area for wildlife viewing and education.

The Safari Club and state of Alaska petitioned the Supreme Court to review the Ninth Circuit Court decision in January. The Supreme Court decision to not take the case means that the Ninth Circuit Court ruling is final and that the Fish and Wildlife Service will continue to manage wildlife on lands it oversees and to set management priorities within National Wildlife Refuges.