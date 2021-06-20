The sun made an unexpected appearance for its namesake event — the 2021 Midnight Sun Festival — as early morning rain and cloudy skies gave way to a warm and sunny early afternoon. The festival began at noon Saturday and lasted until midnight.
But even as skies darkened later in the day, hundreds of Fairbanksans were eager to celebrate the longest day of the year and first day of summer. Downtown Fairbanks was packed with festival-goers, ranging from kids playing basketball, to service members and first responders demonstrating their strength, to vendors showing off their food and wares. The diverse group was united by their excitement for a return to normality after a year mostly without large events.
“This crowd is amazing. I’m so excited to see all these people out,” said Pam Phillimore, who was working at the Phillimore Leather tent. The business is based in Eagle River, and this is their first year at the Midnight Sun Festival.
Phillimore Leathers was originally going to be at the 2020 festival, which was cancelled because of the pandemic.
“We were tickled to be invited back,” Phillimore said. So far, she was having a good experience at the festival both personally and professionally. Phillimore explained they did work though last summer, “but it was very slow, a very different year for us.” She was happy that this summer is shaping up to be more like normal years.
The 2021 Midnight Sun Festival, too, was much like other years, albeit with fewer vendors — a concession made to the Covid-19 pandemic. Still, it featured over 70 vendors and numerous musicians. There were two stages (one on Cushman Street and one on Noble Street), on which a different band played each hour.
The festival also included what Downtown Association Executive Director David van den Berg referred to as community “activations.” This included the Kendall Hero Games, a competition between first responders and military service members as well as three on three basketball games. The Kendall Hero Games involved several physical strength competitions, including a rope pull which service members ultimately won. Lastly, a new feature this year was a vaccine clinic held in the Golden Heart Plaza. The event’s primary sponsor was Denali State Bank.
“There’s something here for everyone,” said festival-goer Brandy Oakes. Oakes grew up in North Pole and is visiting from Las Vegas, where she now lives. According to Oakes, the festival went with quality over quantity this year.
“The vendors that they do have are really good,” she said. “They may not have as many, but they’re really good vendors and they have a wide variety.”
Luen Compton owns Lukojo Media, a photography company. He was selling metal prints and magnets at the festival. Compton started Lukojo Media in October 2019 and the Midnight Sun Festival was Compton’s second show.
“This is a different bird of another color,” Compton said. He explained that setting up the booth was an involved process; as a photography business, his tent was “a walking art gallery.” Compton wanted to make sure the aesthetic and organization was such to highlight his work.
“There is a certain amount of quality that you want to exude as a print warehouse,” he said. “It’s really all about the intent and message,” Compton added.
As a born and raised Fairbanksan, Ashley Lucas has been to the festival many times. Lucas was slightly disappointed with how few vendors there were compared to past years, but she was glad that the festival was happening at all.
“This whole street is usually packed,” she said. However, Lucas added, “I’m happy it’s back, I would have been really sad if they didn’t have it.” It makes sense to hold the festival because, “everything’s going back to normal,” she said.
Highlights for Lucas included the large number of food and drink vendors as well as a few art booths. “We honestly came to buy a bunch of stickers to put on our hydroflasks,” Lucas laughed. They succeeded and found “cool” Alaskan decorations, she said. Finally, Lucas said, it was just nice to be sitting outside with a cold drink on a warm afternoon.
“It’s just a big hangout,” she concluded.
