The University of Alaska, in conjunction with the Wilson Center, the Department of Energy's Arctic Energy Office, and the RAND Corporation, is co-hosting a two-day meeting this week about critical minerals in the North American Arctic.
“Critical Minerals in the Arctic: Forging the Path Forward,” taking place Wednesday and Thursday, will generate policy recommendations for developing mineral resources in the Arctic, in the context of national security, energy, climate and technology goals. The summit is a follow-up to the “Alaska Minerals - A Strategic National Imperative” summit hosted at the University of Alaska Fairbanks last August.
“One of the conclusions from our August summit was the need to develop actionable policy and investment recommendations to take advantage of Alaska’s tremendous critical mineral wealth,” University of Alaska President Pitney said in a news release.
Working sessions will cover the topics of community ownership, financing, infrastructure, regulatory frameworks, supply chains, research and workforce development.
Invited guests will also participate in a tabletop exercise quantifying risk prioritization in minerals development. President Pitney will provide opening remarks Wednesday morning and moderate a discussion with U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski on Thursday. Both segments will be available to view via livestream. In-person attendance is invitation-only.