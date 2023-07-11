Gov. Mike Dunleavy

Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaks Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at a mining conference at the Joseph E. Usibelli Engineering Building at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

 Amanda Bohman/News-Miner

The University of Alaska, in conjunction with the Wilson Center, the Department of Energy's Arctic Energy Office, and the RAND Corporation, is co-hosting a two-day meeting this week about critical minerals in the North American Arctic.

“Critical Minerals in the Arctic: Forging the Path Forward,” taking place Wednesday and Thursday, will generate policy recommendations for developing mineral resources in the Arctic, in the context of national security, energy, climate and technology goals. The summit is a follow-up to the “Alaska Minerals - A Strategic National Imperative” summit hosted at the University of Alaska Fairbanks last August.