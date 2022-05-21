With the snow of last week now a distant memory, Fairbanksans are soaking up the sun and looking forward to summer weather this weekend and beyond.
Climatologist Rick Thoman with the Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Policy gave an overview of what Fairbanks residents may expect in June and throughout the summer. While he noted that outlook calculators give predictions — and are therefore subject to change and error — the takeaway is that projections are calling for a warmer and wetter than normal summer throughout much of Alaska.
Unlike weather forecasts, climate outlooks are always in relation to a long-term normal, Thoman explained. Outlooks are also categorical: temperature and precipitation are categorized as either below, near, or above normal.
For June, one outlook predicts a “warm tilt” across most of the state, while another shows close to normal temperatures. Precipitation — which is more difficult to predict long-term — does not show a “significant tilt” away from normal.
“There’s nothing to hang our hat on,” Thoman said.
The temperature outlook for the rest of the summer (which includes the months of June through August) is calling for above normal temperatures throughout much of the state, with normal temperatures in the Interior and Aleutians.
Precipitation is projected to be above normal across most of Alaska and normal in the eastern Interior.
An interesting anomaly this year is that there is an extremely high likelihood that La Niña conditions will persist throughout the summer and into next winter. “There’s very, very little chance that we will transition into an El Niño,” Thoman said.
The past two winters have been La Niña years. While two consecutive La Niña years is fairly common, three is rare, Thoman said. Three straight La Niña years have only happened a few times in the last 50 years, the last time being in 1999 through 2001, according to Thoman.
La Niña years typically mean drier and colder than average conditions for the majority of Alaska, including the Interior.