U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, said a series of defense budget bills being negotiated in Congress offer “key wins” for Alaska and for strengthening national defense in the Arctic.
The colonel in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves said “a new era of authoritarian aggression” is underway with threats from Moscow and Beijing.
“What we need to be doing, from my perspective, is building up our military,” Sullivan said Wednesday on a call with Alaska media outlets to highlight provisions impacting the state in three defense budget bills that wound up being delayed for a vote until next week.
Pending are the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2023, the Water Resource Defense Act (WRDA) of 2022 and the Don Young Coast Guard Authorization Act (CGA) of 2022.
The combined legislation provides hundreds of millions of dollars for continued military build-up in the Arctic and Alaska, according to Sullivan.
“Russia’s buildup in the Arctic makes ours look quite minimal,” he said.
One of the specifics noted by the senator is a new strategic minerals stockpile for the nation. The location is pending.
Sullivan said the new stockpile was negotiated to be worth about a billion dollars, up from $250 million, which he said was proposed by the Biden Administration.
“We need to stockpile these the way we stockpile oil,” he said.
The global market for critical minerals is controlled by China, which periodically reduces its prices to avoid competition, he said.
The U.S. should not be dependent on foreign adversaries for minerals critical to the economy and to national defense, he added, calling it a “very precarious situation.”
Also provided for in the legislation is a new icebreaker, which would be docked in Juneau, bringing 190 new U.S. Coast Guard members to the community.
Improvements at the Port of Nome are also pending along with storm damage prevention and reduction on the coast. Sullivan said cost-sharing by local communities on those projects was negotiated down from about 30% to 10%.
In addition, provisions from a fourth bill, the Don Young Arctic Warrior Act, aimed at improving the quality of life for soldiers serving in Alaska, are being incorporated into the defense authorization act, Sullivan confirmed.
The soldier suicide rate in Alaska is “horrendous,” he said — even higher than the U.S. fatality rate during the last five years of the Afghanistan occupation.
The senator is urging the military to focus on its core functions to fight, deter and win wars, he added.
“We should not be hunting for so-called extremists in the military,” Sullivan said. “It’s not about climate change. It’s not about a social organization ... It’s a dangerous world and we need lethality and the ability to win wars.”
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 907-459-7545, at abohman@newsminer.com or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.