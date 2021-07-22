Sen. Dan Sullivan spoke out this week against the Biden administration’s invitation to the United Nations Human Rights Council to examine human rights and the treatment of minorities in America.
The State Department announced the administration would make an open invitation to UN envoys who look into race and discrimination complaints. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also supported a resolution by the UN Human Rights Council to address racism against Africans and people of African descent.
The Biden administration “is deeply dedicated to addressing racial injustice and inequities at home and abroad,” said Blinken, adding the administration would “lead by example” by allowing a review of its problems and publicly addressing them.
In a press statement about the invitation for the review, Blinken wrote: "I urge all UN member states to join the United States in this effort, and confront the scourge of racism, racial discrimination, and xenophobia. Because when all people — regardless of their race or ethnicity — are free to live up to their full potential, our collective security is strengthened."
Sullivan responded with a July 21 letter to Blinken calling for secretary of state to take back the invitation. He posted a copy of his letter on Facebook, with the following comment: “The UNHRC, with members like China, Venezuela and Cuba, as well as its shameful history of enabling human rights abusers, has no business investigating the United States.”
“I’ll also remind the secretary that the United States has done more to liberate men, women and children across the globe from tyranny and oppression — literally hundreds of millions of people — than any other country in human history.”
Sullivan wrote in the letter that prior to Blinken's confirmation, “We had a robust discussion on the importance of Biden administration officials refraining from embarking upon an 'apology tour,' criticizing decisions made by past administrations abroad ...
“While I agree with your statement that ‘great nations such as ours do not hide from our shortcomings; they acknowledge them openly and strive to improve with transparency,' I would also remind you that our country is resilient and as Americans we have a long history of addressing our shortcomings on our own as we strive toward a more perfect union.”
