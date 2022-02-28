U.S imports of crude oil and petroleum products from Russia have nearly doubled since 2015, a trend that U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan and other Alaska political leaders say is a growing national security threat.
Sullivan slammed the Biden administration for not changing policies to reduce reliance on Russian energy supplies in the face of its aggressions against Ukraine.
Russian energy exports are not part of the sanctions from the U.S., as President Joe Biden tightened restrictions on the country’s banking and high-tech sectors.
Sullivan noted that Russian oil imports to the U.S. have been on a rise, as the Biden administration has restricted gas drilling on federal lands.
The U.S. is a net importer of oil. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the U.S. imported an average of 266 million barrels of crude oil per month in the six months that ended last November, the most recent figures available.
Russia is among the suppliers to the U.S. From 2020 to 2021, Russian imports of crude oil and petroleum products to the U.S. rose by 25%, in a year-over-year comparison from January-November, according to figures from the EIA.
“Mr. President, you need to do much more. You need to get your boot off the neck of America’s energy producers,” Sullivan said in a video posted to social media after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The increase in Russian exports of oil and petroleum products to the U.S. is part of a trend that dates back more than five years.
U.S. imports of Russian crude oil and petroleum products rose from 128,456 in 2015 to 232,625 barrels for the same 11-month period (January-November) in 2021. The change represents more than an 80% increase. The period spans three different administrations.
“The United States has extraordinary advantages relative to the dictatorships of Russia and China, if we are wise enough to utilize and strengthen them: our global network of allies, our lethal military, our world-class supplies of energy and other natural resources, our dynamic economy, and most important, our democratic values and commitment to liberty,” Sullivan said in a prepared statement.
“If there was ever a time for realism to prevail on resource development, it’s right now,” U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) said on social media Saturday. “Refusing to permit energy and mineral production in Alaska will have harmful consequences — but acting now will bring great opportunities for our state, nation and allies.”
Russia supplies more than one-quarter of Europe’s oil and nearly 40% of its natural gas. Many European countries are accelerating efforts to dial back reliance on Russian fossil fuels. Europe has begun to import more fossil fuel from the United States to reduce its use of Russian supplies.
The U.S. oil industry at the same time is urging the Biden administration to loosen limits on drilling in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last week.
“There’s been a lot of concern about dependence on Russian [natural] gas, and whether that inhibits countries’ ability to stand up to Russia,” said Erin Sikorsky, director of the Washington, D.C.-based Center for Climate and Security, in an interview with The Los Angeles Times. “The more that countries can wean themselves off oil and gas and move toward renewables, the more independence they have in terms of action.”
Sullivan, however, has emerged as one of the Biden administration’s harshest critics over domestic policies on natural resource development.
On social media Saturday, Sullivan said that “Putin and Xi [Jinping, China’s leader] can hardly believe their luck that the leader of the free world — their biggest adversary — continues to unilaterally disarm America in some of our nation’s most important areas of strength: energy, natural resources and critical minerals.”